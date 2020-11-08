The Daily Item
OLEY — Abby Taylor had a goal and an assist to lead Greenwood to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Oley Valley in a District 3 Class A field hockey semifinal Saturday.
“There was some really good defense played in the circle by both teams,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. “Defensively, both teams were really good.”
Taylor scored with 2:08 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats the early lead. Taylor assisted on Hailey Womer’s goal in the third period.
“We were able to get our nose in there, and get a couple,” Houser said.
Lydia Miller made 11 saves in the shutout for fifth-seeded Greenwood (10-2).
The Wildcats play sixth-seeded Newport, an upset winner over No. 2 seed and previously-unbeaten Bermudian Springs, for the district title on Wednesday at West Perry High School.
Greenwood split a pair of regular-season meetings with the Buffaloes, a Tri-Valley League foe.
“We obviously know each other pretty well,” Houser said. “I expect a close, hard-fought contest like always.”
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A
Field hockey semifinal
Greenwood 2, Oley Valley 0
First quarter
G-Abby Taylor, 2:08.
Third quarter
G-Hailey Womer (Taylor), 3:28.
Shots: OV, 16-14. Corners: Tied, 5-5. Saves: Greenwood 11 (Lydia Miller); Oley Valley 5 (Cassidy Drobek).