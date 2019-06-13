Greenwood reaches its destination

When Greenwood steps on Medlar Field this afternoon it will be hard for the Wildcats not to think about the journey, instead of the destination.
“It has been a process,” said Greenwood coach Mark Sherman, cracking a smile. “We have taken our bumps and bruises along the way.”
Those bumps and bruises finally added up to the Wildcats (18-8) playing on Medlar Field today for the PIAA Class A state championship against District 10 champion West Middlesex (22-1).
It was just five years ago Greenwood won two games and hardly improved the following year, when this year’s seniors were just freshman.
However, it is there were the turnaround began.
“I am proud of every guy because they bought into what we were trying to do,” said Sherman. “We have had our ups and downs but they stayed with it.”
In 2017, the Wildcats made the district playoffs but lost in the semifinals.
“We have come a long way and we couldn’t have gotten here if it wasn’t for the seniors,” said junior Aaron Bollinger. “They helped show the way for us.”
Greenwood won the District 3 title last season but lost in the first round of states.
So 2019 was a lot like what the program had gone through over the past four. The Wildcats were up-and-down ended up as only the fifth seed in the District 3 playoffs.
“We had a strange year but when we got to the playoffs everything just started to click,” said senior Luke Myers. “We got in the playoffs and just started rolling.”
Greenwood won three straight to win its second straight district title and then proceeded to win its first ever state playoff game — behind a combined no hitter from Myers and Bollinger.
“We are peaking at the right time,” said Sherman. “Every aspect is coming together and the boys are playing great.
“They have become this band of brothers and this is a good group of hard working kids. They have earned this.”
Greenwood then punched its ticket to states with a 10-0 win over Halifax Tuesday, the second time they have beaten them at Newport in two weeks after losing to them twice in the regular season.
The Wildcats are 6-0 in the playoffs and are just one win away from winning the schools first state title in baseball.
“This is incredible,” said Bollinger. “After losing in the first round of states last year to making it to the state final this year is just amazing.”
The destination will not change the way the Wildcats will go into today’s game, which in their minds is just another game.
“We are going to just stick to our game plan,” said Sherman. “We are just going to treat the state championship as just another game and tell the kids to stay on an even keel and not get worked up.
“We just need to are it one pitch at a time.”
West Middlesex comes into the game on a roll and has not lost since April 25 — a span of 13 straight.
The Big Reds are led by seniors Kaz Hoffman, who is second on the team with a .437 average, and Jake Bowen, who is third with a .397 average.
The Big Reds’ win over Bishop McCort Tuesday in the semifinal was a good news/bad news situation.
The good news is that pitcher Logan Hurley (10-0) on the season only threw 48 pitches in the win and is available today. The bad news is their leading hitter and senior Rick Ladjevich was ejected for arguing balls and strikes and will not be able to play today.
Greenwood had the same good news when it came to pitching as Myers only tossed 49 pitches and will also be available today.
The Wildcats offense has been paced by the top of the order in Bryce Dalpiaz, Myers, Bollinger, Aaron Morder and Garrett Howell.
“This whole thing has been surreal,” said Sherman. “It has been a great ride.”