MILLERSTOWN — Four different Greenwood players knocked in two runs, and the Wildcats rolled to a 12-2 five-inning win over Alliance Christian in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class A baseball playoffs on Friday afternoon.
After a scoreless first inning, the Wildcats plated five runs in the bottom of the second. Bryce Danko got the scoring started with a two-run homer, while Kyle Corkle and Sam Myers had RBI singles in the inning. The fifth run scored on an error.
Alliance Christian got a run back on an error, before Greenwood scored five more in the third inning. Nico Naimo had a two-run triple and Corkle had an RBI double. The other two runs came home on errors.
Myers struck out seven in three innings to pick up the victory for Greenwood.
The Wildcats (10-11) will face top-seed Mount Calvary Christian (12-2) at 4 p.m. on Monday at In the Net in Palmyra in the semifinals. Alliance Christian ends its season at 7-6.
Greenwood 12, Alliance Christian 2 (5 innings)
Alliance Christian;001;1 — 2-2-8
Greenwood;055;02 — 12-11-3
Noah Day, Josh Fitzmier (3) and Dan Davis. Sam Myers, Gavin Jones (4), Gage Wirth (4) and Wirth, Tyler Sherman (4).
WP: Myers; LP: Day.
Alliance Christian: Fitzmier, 1-for-3, RBI.
Greenwood: Kyle Corkle, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Myers, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jones, 1-for-3, run; Bryce Danko, 1-for-2, homer (2nd one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gavin Fegley, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Nico Naimo, 1-for-2, triple, run, 2 RBIs.