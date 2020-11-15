HUMMELSTOWN — Leah Bryner watched intently from a few feet in front of Caroline Alegado as the Lansdale Catholic defender carefully handled the ball in the middle of the circle.
The instant the ball strayed from Alegado’s stick, Bryner struck like a cobra and rifled in Greenwood’s first goal.
Later in the first quarter of Saturday’s state quarterfinal, Bryner deliberately took the ball from a Crusaders defender in front of the cage, and scored from point-blank range.
Taking the game away from the District 12 champions became a theme for the Wildcats, who steamrolled to a 10-0 win at Lower Dauphin Middle School’s Kreiser-Hallman Field.
“As a leader, I knew it was important for me to be an example to my team, and step to each ball and be aggressive and have energy,” said Bryner, one of four Greenwood seniors. “So pretty much every play, I was just thinking about stepping and being aggressive and setting the tone for the team and for the game.”
The Wildcats (12-2) posted their fourth consecutive postseason shutout, and sixth in a row overall. They have not allowed a goal since late in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 8 loss at East Pennsboro, a string of 365-plus scoreless minutes.
“We try to be defensively aggressive — in our positioning; I don’t mean with our sticks,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. “We don’t lay back. We try to stay up on the play.”
Abby Taylor scored four goals, Bryner had three, and Womer converted a second-quarter penalty stroke as seniors scored eight of the Wildcats’ first nine goals. Kent State recruit Emma Rolston, a junior, added a goal and four assists, while sophomore Jordan Stroup tallied one of each in the rout.
Greenwood plays District 7 champion Shady Side Academy (12-1) in the Class A semifinals 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Bryner, twice an all-state second-team honoree and recently named Tri-Valley League MVP, got the Wildcats on the board four minutes in. They then closed the first quarter with three goals in the final five minutes.
Stroup darted along the endline right of the cage, and slipped the ball to Taylor near the left post for a 2-0 lead. Taylor scored again at the left post off a Rolston pass. Bryner capped the spurt by taking the ball from Lansdale’s Anna Cusumano, and lifting the ball into the left corner of the cage for her 12th goal of the season.
“She’s just had a marvelous run here at the end of the year,” Houser said of Bryner.
Bryner scored on Greenwood’s eighth penalty corner with 8:58 left in the half. Rolston broke a brief tie with Bryner for the team goals lead with her 14th just 26 seconds later. Womer’s penalty stroke, lifted past Crusaders sophomore Katie Herron into the right corner, made it 7-0 with 6:27 to play before halftime.
Despite the big lead, there was a no-nonsense discussion on the Wildcats’ sideline at the break.
“To get ourselves focused again,” Houser explained. “I liked how we were around the goal. I just didn’t think we were very sharp with our stickwork. We were getting away with things we shouldn’t be getting away with.”
Taylor scored goals with Rolston assists 85 seconds apart in the middle of the third quarter for a nine-goal margin. Taylor became the fourth Wildcat (and third senior) to reach double-digit goals with her 10th and 11th of the year.
“I think it definitely shows how all of us have improved over the years, just gotten better,” said Bryner. “It also shows that our teammates trust us.”
PIAA CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Lower Dauphin Middle School
GREENWOOD 10,
LANSDALE CATHOLIC 0
First quarter
G-Leah Bryner, 11:06; G-Abby Taylor (Jordan Stroup), 5:11; G-Taylor (Emma Rolston), 2:43; G-Bryner (Hailey Womer), 0:43.1.
Second quarter
G-Bryner (Rolston), 8:58; G-Rolston, 8:32; G-Womer (penalty stroke), 6:27.
Third quarter
G-Taylor (Rolston), 7:35; G-Taylor (Rolston), 6:10.
Fourth quarter
G-Stroup (Allie Howell), 9:44.
Shots: G, 25-1.
Corners: G, 16-1.
Cards: LC, Lillian Johnston (first quarter, 30.1, green). Defensive saves: G, Riley Danko. Saves: Lansdale Catholic 8 (Katie Herron); Greenwood 0 (Lydia Miller, Sarah Pennay).