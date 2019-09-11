The Daily Item
MCALISTERVILLE — Grace Lesh had a hand in Greenwood’s first four goals over a four-minute span, and the Wildcats downed East Juniata 11-1 in Tri-Valley League field hockey Tuesday.
Greenwood 11, East Juniata 1
First half
G-Leah Bryner (Grace Lesh), 23:22; G-Hailey Womer (Lesh), 22:05; G-Lesh (Bryner), 21:18; G-Lesh, 19:16; G-Womer (Abby Taylor), 14:28; G-Cori Davis (Bryner), 9:43; G-Kinsey Flickinger (Jordan Stroup), 3:25.
Second half
G-J. Stroup (Emma Rolston), 21:58; G-J. Stroup (Womer), 17:25; EJ-Karah Goss, 11:03; G-Flickinger, 5:50; G-Taylor (Riley Danko), 3:31.
Shots: G 37-5. Corners: G 16-2. Saves: Greenwood 4 (Kelsey Sheaffer); East Juniata 14 (Emily Carolus).
JV score: Greenwood 4-0.
n Bloomsburg 9, Danville 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers (3-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) won to set up a division showdown Thursday night with Lewisburg (3-0, 2-0).