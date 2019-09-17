The Daily Item
MILLERSTOWN — Jackson Beaver and Glenn Rice each scored three goals, while Danny Bellis added a pair for Greenwood in a 10-0 the Tri-Valley League win over Line Mountain.
The Wildcats (7-1 overall, 6-0 TVL) scored goals a minute apart twice in the first half and led 7-0. Daniel Capozzoli and Cameron Saver also had goals.
Greenwood 10, Line Mountain 0
First half
G-Glenn Rice, 3:00; G-Daniel Capozzoli, 4:00; G-Rice (Sam Myers), 11:00; G-Jackson Beaver (Daniel Bellis), 12:00; G-Beaver (Bellis), 17:00; G-Bellis, 22:00; G-Bellis, 27:00.
Second half
G-Rice, 46:00; G-Cameron Saver, 64:00; G-Jackson Beaver, 74:00.
Shots: G 20-2. Corners: G 12-1. Saves: Line Mountain 10 (Michael Spotts); Greenwood 2 (Aaron Bollinger).