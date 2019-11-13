DANVILLE — As the ball rolled rapidly ahead toward the endline, just right of the cage, Hannah Maxwell made the choice to accelerate when most everyone around her slowed.
Wyoming Seminary's senior forward could accept her sprint being for naught if the ball slipped out of bounds. However, if there was a play to be made, she was determined to make it.
"I couldn't give up on that ball," she explained later. "Like just saying, 'Oh, they have it.'"
The All-American candidate tracked down the ball in the field of play and jammed it to the front of the cage where several onrushing defenders were unable to keep it out.
Maxwell's opportunistic play gave the defending state champion Blue Knights a two-goal lead over Greenwood early in the second half of their PIAA Class A field hockey semifinal. Each team scored once more in the final 20 minutes but the Wildcats could not draw nearer despite several late-game penalty corners, falling 4-2 at frigid Danville H.S.
"They outplayed us," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser, who beat Wyoming Seminary for the 2017 state title. "I thought we really made some uncharacteristic mistakes. Our corner game wasn't sharp.
"There in the second half, when we were behind, you've got to create good corners, and we weren't doing that."
Wyoming Seminary (22-2) won its way back to the state final against District 3 runner-up Oley Valley (25-1) 10 a.m. Saturday at Whitehall High's Zephyr Sports Complex.
"We told the kids they couldn't give up because a team like Greenwood, they're scrappy," said Blue Knights coach Karen Klassner, whose 700th career win occurred 13 days earlier in the District 2 final. "They're one of the best teams in the state."
The Wildcats, who had won nine consecutive games — including a repeat District 3 title — finished the season 19-2-2.
Greenwood earned its first of 13 corners 45 seconds in, and the Knights' Alex Wesneski stopped Leah Bryner's shot. The Wildcats didn't trigger another corner until the 11:15 mark of the half, and, by that time, they trailed 1-0.
Seminary scored on the third corner in a sequence when Wesneski transferred to freshman Ella Barbacci for a rocket goal from top-right of the circle. Greenwood answered quickly, with Kenedy Stroup making an insert and taking a crisp return pass from Leah Bryner to convert at the left post with 9:48 left in the half.
Greenwood junior forward Abby Taylor came off the bench and created the Wildcats' fourth corner with a takeaway and long run to inside the 25. The Knights blocked Grace Lesh's drive, cleared the ball, and uncorked a long diagonal ball that carried more than half the field before freshman Emma Watchilla ran onto it. From well outside the circle on the right side, Watchilla drove the ball into the center where Maxwell tipped it past approaching Wildcats goalie Kelsey Sheaffer for a 2-1 lead.
"The goalie came out and I just jabbed it and flicked it in," said the Wake Forest recruit. She drew a green card for rough play late in the first half, then made her kamikaze run for a second goal and 3-1 lead just seven minutes after halftime.
"We didn't quite cover backside right, but they made a great play to get there and get something out of that," said Houser.
"Talking with our coaches, we had to win 90 percent of these 50/50 balls to win the game, and I think we did that," Maxwell said. "Especially those two goals show it. That's kind of what this sport is. It's going (full speed) and sacrificing your body, and that's how you get those dirty, gritty goals."
Just four minutes after going up two, Maxwell beat Greenwood's defense on the left flank to gain the circle and hit a reverse-stick to Watchilla above the right post for a 4-1 lead.
"We had seen (the Wildcats) play them play twice," said Klassner, "and we really felt the only way we had a chance of beating them was to keep the ball outside."
Greenwood's pressure generated four corners in an 11-minute span inside of 16 minutes. Stroup's fourth goal of the state playoffs — a flip through a thicket in front — made it 4-2 with 10:45 left.
"If you get to 4-3 with 10 minutes to go, you're in the game," said Houser. "We just didn't get anything out of our corners there at the end."
PIAA CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Danville H.S.
WYOMING SEMINARY 4, GREENWOOD 2
First half
WS-Ella Barbacci (Alex Wesneski), 17:28; G-Kenedy Stroup (Leah Bryner), 9:48; WS-Hannah Maxwell (Emma Watchilla), 5:21.
Second half
WS-Maxwell, 22:58; WS-Watchilla (Maxwell), 18:21; G-K. Stroup (Grace Lesh), 10:45.
Shots: 13-13. Corners: G 11-7. Cards: Wyoming Seminary, Maxwell, 1st, 1:21 (green). Saves: Wyoming Seminary 4 (Mia Magnotta); Greenwood 7 (Kelsey Sheaffer).