MILLERSTOWN — Greenwood won its ninth straight boys soccer game Monday, and remained perfect in Tri-Valley League play with a 2-0 win over Millersburg.
Sam Myers scored in the first half off an assist from Tyler Sherman, and Danny Capozzoli scored in the second half for the Wildcats.
Aaron Bollinger made two saves for Greenwood (10-1, 8-0 TVL). Hunter Trawitz had four saves for the Indians.
Greenwood 2, Millersburg 0
First half
G-Sam Myers (Tyler Sherman), 18:00.
Second half
G-Danny Capozzoli, 65:00.
Shots: G, 6-2. Corners: G, 13-1. Saves: Millersburg 4 (Hunter Trawitz); Greenwood 2 (Aaron Bollinger).
n Weatherly 6,
Lourdes Regional 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Joey Nygen scored the only goal for the Red Raiders in the Schuylkill League loss.
Nick deManicor made 13 saves for Lourdes.
Weatherly 6, Lourdes Regional 1
First half
W-Josh Andreuzzi, 11:50; W-Mason Gerhart, 17:40; W-Antonio Colecio, 20:30; LR-Joey Nygen, 34:43.
Second half
W-Elijah Derr, 57:30; W-Jaiden Evangelista, 68:22.
Shots: W, 19-10. Corners: W, 4-1. Saves: Weatherly 9 (Dalton Tompkins); Lourdes Regional 13 (Nick deManincor).