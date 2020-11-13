HUMMELSTOWN — Lydia Miller’s teammates held off a District 3 representative from taking a team picture until their goalie finished a television interview Thursday evening.
Seemed only fair since Miller held off Newport’s second-half blitz to deliver Greenwood a third consecutive district field hockey championship.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats took control with Sydney Cameron’s goal late in the first quarter of the Class A final. They then stood up to a nine-shot second-half barrage and blanked the Buffaloes, 2-0, behind Miller’s 10 saves.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Miller, a sophomore who replaced all-state graduate Kelsey Sheaffer. “I would not be here without (Sheaffer’s coaching). She has helped so much with the goalies, without a doubt.”
The program that won a state championship in 2017 before winning its first district crown joyfully celebrated a three-peat at Lower Dauphin Middle School’s Kreiser-Hallman Field.
“It took so long to break through, and now we have been able to do this,” said Wildcats coach Kent Houser, who improved to 528-137-22 in his 31st season. “I feel great for our seniors. What a four years for them.”
Greenwood (11-2), which has won five straight games in a pandemic-shortened season, advanced to the state tournament. The Wildcats play District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic in a 2 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal back at Kreiser-Hallman Field. It marks the program’s sixth PIAA appearance in as many years.
“It’s a crazy feeling; I can’t even explain it,” Wildcats senior forward Abby Taylor said of her class raising the bar for the program.
“Celebrate our victories. I think that’s really helped us, is celebrating our victories.”
There was much to celebrate Thursday.
Greenwood opened its season with a 2-1 loss to Newport, a setback that ended the Wildcats’ 12-year string of Tri-Valley League titles. Though Greenwood scored a measure of revenge by beating the Buffaloes 3-2 in overtime in the Perry County Tournament, the big prize was their rubber match. The Wildcats shut out top-seeded Oley Valley in the district semis, while sixth-seeded Newport blanked No. 2 Bermudian Springs.
Hailey Womer, a two-time all-state forward entering her senior year, created two early threats from the right side before the Buffaloes began to slow her charges. The Wildcats defended the right side just as well, and Riley Danko — who made a first-quarter defensive save against Liberty recruit Sophie Shoemaker — consistently played the ball upfield to Taylor, forcing Newport to cover the width of the field.
That tack led to Greenwood’s first penalty corner, and — about four minutes after Danko’s defensive stop — the Wildcats broke the ice with 1:16 left in the first.
“We talk a lot about getting up early and often, and just executing our plan and playing our game,” said Danko, a sophomore mid. “It’s really important, just in general, to get that first goal.”
Newly-crowned Tri-Valley League MVP Leah Bryner received Danko’s insert at the top-left side of the circle and shot a pass to Taylor on the left flank. Taylor scrambled to control the ball on a bounce as Newport’s Jocelyn Griffin closed in, and then whipped the ball across the circle to the right post for Cameron’s finish.
“(The Buffaloes are) so threatening with their speed that you just feel they have the ability to score at any time,” said Houser. “So to get yourself at least one and to be able to have some breathing room was really, really important. Takes some of the pressure off.”
Greenwood earned six of its nine corners in the second quarter, but Newport sophomore goalie Ella Weidenhammer kept it a 1-0 game, finishing the half with eight saves.
“(A halftime lead) means you’re able to relax a slight bit, but, at the same time, that could easily change in a second,” said Miller, who had just one first-half save. “You have to still be working as hard as possible (because) one goal could turn into overtime.”
Newport had far better possession and pressure in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, starting with a breathtaking scramble in front of Miller near the right post seven minutes in. The Buffaloes had two corners in the final 3:30 of the third that the Wildcats turned away.
“(Miller has) had some really good games,” said Houser. “She goes, sometimes, two, three games with barely touching the ball, (but) she’s really stood up. She had a great game against Oley Valley also.
“You don’t get here without a great goalie. That’s as simple as it gets.”
Not long after Miller stopped Claire Weidenhammer’s fourth-quarter breakaway, Newport subbed-out Shoemaker, the program’s No. 2 career scorer, to rest for the final stretch. Just 38 seconds later, Bryner took a free hit and passed to Emma Rolston moving left just inside the circle. Rolston, a junior committed to Kent State, slapped a reverse-stick for her team-leading 13th goal at the 9:00 mark.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Lower Dauphin Middle School
GREENWOOD 2, NEWPORT 0
First quarter
G-Sydney Cameron (Abby Taylor), 1:16.
Fourth quarter
G-Emma Rolston, 9:00.
Shots: G, 17-12. Corners: G, 9-4. Cards: N, Payton Splain (2nd quarter, 6:24, green; 4th quarter, 5:02, yellow). Defensive saves: N, Kimmy Kaufell (2nd quarter, 13:58); G, Riley Danko (1st quarter, 5:28). Saves: Newport 10 (Ella Weidenhammer); Greenwood 10 (Lydia Miller).