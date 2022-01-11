MILLERSTOWN — Tyler Sherman scored a game-high 17 points, and Greenwood snapped a three-game losing streak with a 36-28 Tri-Valley League victory over Juniata on Tuesday night.
Gage Wirth added 12 points for the Wildcats (4-5 overall, 3-0 TVL), which held the Indians scoreless in the second quarter.
Yaneil Ortiz scored 16 points to lead Juniata (7-3, 4-2).
Greenwood 36, Juniata 28
Greenwood (4-5) 36
Sam Myers 1 2-3 4, Logan Seiber 0 1-2 1, Kyle Corkle 1 0-0 2, Gage Wirth 6 0-0 12, Tyler Sherman 4 8-14 17. Team totals: 12 11-19 36.
3-point goals: Sherman.
Did not score: Bryce Wagner.
Juniata (7-3) 28
Yaneil Ortiz 5 4-4 16, Evan Leach 1 0-0 2, Austin Derr 3 0-0 6, Max Lauver 2 0-0 4. Team totals: 6 4-4 28.
3-point goals: Ortiz 2.
Did not score: Caleb Smith, Ebel Gonzalez, Condo.
Score by quarters
Juniata;6;0;9;13 — 28
Greenwood;4;13;5;14 — 36