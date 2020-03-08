HERSHEY — Greenwood wanted to take control from the start of its PIAA Class A girls basketball first-round game.
Scoring off the opening tip and ahead by nearly double digits before a minute had run off the clock, Greenwood parlayed its opening outburst into a dominant 67-27 triumph over Morrisville on Saturday at Milton Hershey School’s Spartan Center.
Kenedy Stroup finished with 25 points — the 5-foot-10 senior scored 20 first-half points — while Alli Crockett wound up with 13, and Alli Walton scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds, as the Wildcats (21-7) eased into Wednesday’s second round.
Up next for Greenwood is District 11 champion Nativity BVM at a site and time to be determined. The Hilltoppers defeated Sullivan County 56-29 in another state opener.
“They have goals,” Greenwood coach Jeff Deitz said. “And one of those goals is we’re into the Round of 16, but now it’s what’s next. Let’s see how far we can go. I’ve got two seniors (Stroup and Walton) who want to keep playing.”
Brielle Lindsey scored 18 points for Morrisville (12-14), District 1’s fourth seed.
Hurt by starts in the District 3 semifinal and final — the latter proved costly as the Wildcats lost 44-42 to Lancaster Country Day — the Wildcats knew a good start was important.
Five seconds later — after Walton snared Abby Taylor’s tip, turned to her left and found Stroup racing toward the hoop — Stroup’s shot at the rim fell through the net.
“We’ve done that our whole career,” said Stroup. “We know how to do it. We know how to read it.
“We were prepared for the jump and it went our way with that one.”
Greenwood used a pressure defense to quicken the pace, and forced several quick turnovers. Nearly every stop early led to points as Stroup connected on a runner, another finish at the rim and two free throws.
Abby Taylor also made a free throw as Greenwood’s lead stood at 9-0 with 1:02 gone.
The Wildcats converted 11 of their 19 field-goal attempts in the opening quarter, grabbing a 27-6 lead.
The desired quick start had been achieved … and then some.
Only once did Greenwood’s lead dip under 20 points the rest of the way at 29-10. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around — the Wildcats held a 62-23 lead against a Morrisville team that dressed seven players — the mercy rule was triggered.
Deitz was also pleased with the balance his squad showed, as reserve Mercedees McNaughton (nine points) nearly joined Stroup, Crockett and Walton in double figures.
“I thought Walton played well. I thought Crockett played well,” Deitz said. “I thought Mercedees was really good. And I’ve said this time after time after time, if you can put three players in double figures you’re going to be successful.
“And we darn near had four there tonight.”
Stroup dished out seven assists in addition to her game-high in points.
“I just wanted to get them out ahead, get them looks, get them the shots they need,” Stroup said. “We’re all going to need to get shots next round since it may not be as easy for me to score. So we’re going to have to step up and look at other options.”
Greenwood also outrebounded the Lady Bulldogs 41-22.
Next up is Nativity.
“This is a small victory, but we have a long road ahead,” Stroup said. “We want four more games — that’s what we want — and we have a lot of work if we want to get there.”
PIAA CLASS A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
at Milton Hershey High School
GREENWOOD 67, MORRISVILLE 27
Morrisville (12-14) 27
Dreyonna Graham 1 0-0 2; Ella Quince 2 1-2 5; Nyasia Keys 1 0-0 2; Brielle Lindsey 8 2-6 18. Totals 12 3-8 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Samantha Peralte, Mahogany Hampton, Anaya Martinez.
Greenwood (21-7) 67
Kenedy Stroup 10 4-5 25; Abby Taylor 2 1-2 5; Alli Crockett 4 3-4 13; Alli Walton 4 3-4 11; Mercedees McNaughton 4 1-3 9; Jordan Stroup 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-18 67.
3-point goals: K. Stroup, Crockett 2.
Did not score: Ella Brummer, Sarah Pennay, Emilie Brinser, Madison Howell, Nyssa Yoder.
Score by quarters
Morrisville 6 10 7 4 — 27
Greenwood 27 17 18 5 — 67