MANDATA — Jordan Stroup accelerated her rehabilitation after knee surgery with the goal of playing all of her junior field hockey season.
Greenwood coach Kent Houser had a surprise for Stroup upon her return: a move from the midfield, where she was an all-state sophomore, to center back.
"At first, when Mr. Houser asked me, he was thinking right defense, and I was like, 'You know, um ... it's a thought,'" she said, her eyes widening. "I'm like, I don't know if I'm going to like that so much. But he said, 'It lets you play the whole game.' I said, 'That sounds good to me.'"
Stroup played like an all-state defender Thursday, routinely diffusing Line Mountain threats — including her third-quarter defensive save — during the Wildcats' 3-0 victory in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Kent State pledge Emma Rolston scored a goal and assisted on another in the first half as Greenwood moved to 9-0 overall (6-0 TVL). The host Eagles, who had won three in a row, moved to 4-6, 3-3.
"Anytime you play Greenwood, they're going to find the back of the cage — it's as simple as that. So it's just a matter of finding it more than they do," said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. "They pressure the ball hard, and anytime you get it past the first girl the next girl is there."
Too often that next girl was Stroup, who tore her left ACL while playing indoor hockey last winter. She had her first surgery of any kind on Feb. 17, and made the season-opening Perry County Tournament on Sept. 4 her target return date. That would have been about two months short of the widely accepted nine-month ACL recovery timeline. Stroup was cleared to play on Aug. 23, or six months and one week after going under the knife.
"I'm a stubborn person, so I'm just like, 'I just want to get right back into this,' but I'm really grateful to all the people surrounding me," she said. "My physical therapists and my coaches were like, 'Just take it easy. You'll get back eventually.' But I did a lot of hard work just to get back to this because it's my favorite thing to do with the team that I love."
Playing center back between former fellow mid Riley Danko and senior Katherine Shiffer affords Stroup less field to cover, as well as the occasional breather when the Wildcats are on the attack. She's still integral to the corner offense unit, often taking the first touch on Ashlyn Taylor's insert.
"I'll go where they need me," Stroup said. "I obviously might have a different opinion, but if that's where the coaches think I'm best fitted for the team — and for me, with my injury — that's where I'll play. If we want to make changes later down the road, it's always a possibility. I do enjoy it back there."
Line Mountain presented the kind of challenge that made Houser glad for the move.
The Eagles, who scored just 16 goals in 13 games last season, matched that total in their previous six games and had 23 goals entering Thursday's game. They jammed the ball down the field at the start and earned their first of eight corners just 40 seconds in. They also had a flurry at the end of the first quarter as Stroup stepped up to stop Laney Yeager's charge into the circle, and shortly after, Lydia Miller kicked away a Yeager shot in front of the cage.
"I think this year we're doing a much better job of playing consistent throughout the whole game, and each and every game individually," said Eagles center mid Taylor Rothermel, who played a strong all-around game. "We've struggled with that in the past, but I think we're finally catching on to the groove of that. Coming into every game and playing the same — our game."
Greenwood went ahead 5 1/2 minutes in when, on the second of successive corners, Stroup handled the insert and passed to Rolston on the right side of the circle. Rolston fired the ball toward the left post where Taylor lurked following her insert for the finish.
Late in half, Line Mountain thwarted consecutive corners, clearing the ball outside the left edge of the circle. Rolston tracked it down and used her 6-foot-1 frame to muscle her way back into the circle along the endline for a point-blank goal. It was her team-high 14th goal of the season and 46th of her career.
The Eagles held their own in the first half, but played at another level after halftime. They had huge advantages in shots (8-3) and corners (7-3) in the second half, including a series of six corners in a nine-minute span of the fourth quarter. Only Ella Seiber's goal off an Allie Howell assist for a 3-0 score disrupted Line Mountain's momentum.
"As the game progressed, we made some adjustments," said Fessler. "We created a lot of opportunities. Now it's just a matter of finishing, capitalizing on those opportunities."
No chance was better than Brooke Barwick's shot with about eight minutes to play in the third. Her whistler from the right side of the circle was clear of Miller but not Stroup, who had her stick down near the goal line and deflected the ball up off the crossbar for a clutch defensive save.
"To me, it's a luxury to be able to take a player of her caliber and move her back to the back line," said Houser. "She's just played so well there. She's not going anywhere."
GREENWOOD 3, LINE MOUNTAIN 0
First quarter
G-Ashlyn Taylor (Emma Rolston), 9:35.
Second quarter
G-Rolston, 2:57.
Fourth quarter
G-Ella Seiber (Allie Howell), 7:38.
Shots: LM 9-8. Corners: G 11-8. Defensive save: G 1 (Jordan Stroup). Saves: Greenwood 5 (Lydia Miller); Line Mountain 8 (Taylor Deiter).