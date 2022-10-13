MIDDLEBURG — Gage Wirth scored two goals and assisted on two others as Greenwood surged past Midd-West, 4-1, in nonleague boys soccer Thursday.
The Wildcats (14-2-1 overall) went ahead 2-0 on Sam Myers goals that were assisted by Wirth. The second goal came in a wild, half-ending sequence that saw Midd-West pull within 2-1 by Easton Erb converting a penalty kick and Wirth beating the halftime horn.
Wirth made it 4-1 midway through the second half.
Cole Keister made four saves for the Mustangs (9-7-1).
Greenwood picked up a Tri-Valley League forfeit from Line Mountain. The Wildcats play a TVL semifinal on Tuesday.
Greenwood 4, Midd-West 1
First half
G-Sam Myers (Gage Wirth), 11:00; G-Myers (Wirth), 35:00; MW-Easton Erb (penalty kick), 37:00; G-Wirth, 39:00.
Second half
G-Wirth (LeRoy Brofee), 60:00.
Shots: G 8-5. Corners: G 4-2. Saves: Greenwood 4 (Pate Anderson 3, Aiden Ross 1); Midd-West 4 (Cole Keister).
JV score: Midd-West 2-0.