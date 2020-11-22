Greenwood 'thankful' after state final loss

WHITEHALL — Hailey Womer stood in the middle of Greenwood’s team photo formation, studying every inch of her state silver medal.
The all-state senior appeared to be sizing up her newest prize in comparison to the gold medal she received three years ago. Actually, the moment was more poignant than that.
“I was just looking down and thinking, Wow! I made it this far!” Womer said. “I’m just so thankful that we got here.”
Womer and three senior classmates led the Wildcats back to the PIAA Class A field hockey championship game Saturday, a feat that no longer registers on the surprise meter. The Class of 2021 won three consecutive district championships and never ended a season short of the state semifinals.
While Greenwood forged a place among the state’s small-school powers, Wyoming Seminary re-established its supremacy. The Blue Knights won their third Class A crown in a row Saturday, blanking the Wildcats 3-0 at Whitehall High School’s Zephyr Sports Complex.
“They are a good team,” said Wildcats sophomore midfielder Jordan Stroup.
Saturday’s game marked the teams’ fourth state playoff showdown in as many seasons, and the third straight Seminary win following Greenwood’s triumph in the 2017 title game.
The Blue Knights (18-0) won their 28th consecutive game dating back to last season. The Wildcats (13-3), who had a seven-game win streak, were shut out for the first time since Sept. 30, 2019.
“They played their game and played it really well,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. “They were able to interrupt our passing game. We still had our opportunities ... just didn’t get anything out of them.”
Greenwood weathered an ominous 12-minute stretch to open the game, and played scoreless hockey into the second quarter. Seminary scored a rebound goal in the 20th minute of play, then added a goal in each of the final two periods to clinch its ninth overall state championship.
“Our coaches have always said that we need to come out strong in the first quarter, and I think that’s exactly what we did,” said Seminary sophomore Ella Barbacci. “We dominated in the first quarter, and took away most passes they had. They played a wonderful game, but I think we just had our sticks down and did everything we could to dominate early.”
The Wildcats finished the game deadlocked in shots (19) and penalty corners (7), but despite that activity — and a green card assessed to the Blue Knights in each of the last three quarters — they were kept off the board by Iowa recruit Mia Magnotta (12 saves) and her defense.
“I thought we really turned it up,” said Houser. “Again, just couldn’t break through.”
Seminary stepped to every imperfect pass and applied strong pressure in the early going, earning four corners in the opening nine minutes and the game’s first five corners. Womer had strong flies and sophomore goalie Lydia Miller began to collect what amounted to 13 saves while thwarting the Knights’ set pieces.
Greenwood made its first challenge in the attacking end with 5:30 to play in the first quarter, and finished the period with a pair of corners. Magnotta threw her left leg at Leah Bryner’s attempt to break the ice with two minutes left.
“I think there was an increase in urgency,” said Womer. “We just wanted to make sure we were making the passes and stepping more (to the ball) because we knew we weren’t doing a great job at first. We had to up our game.”
A lack of precision made it difficult for the Wildcats to maintain possession in the first quarter, and Isabella Pisano’s rebound goal at the 10:58 mark of the second threatened to break their will. Instead, Greenwood played its most confident hockey in the face of the 1-0 deficit.
“It’s almost like we do play better when we’re down a goal because it ups the pressure and the intensity. We do have to step up that level,” said Stroup. “I don’t think we were connecting perfectly at the beginning, and once they scored that goal we were like, OK — we definitely need to fine-tune things.”
Womer and Kent State recruit Emma Rolston both tested Magnotta twice in the second quarter, with each sending a shot wide left of the cage before firing the ball at pads in the same sequence late in the half. Seminary, meanwhile, went more than 30 minutes of game time without a penalty corner as Stroup and senior mid Leah Bryner excelled in the middle of the field.
“Even though we were down, we knew that we could easily come back,” said Womer, who finished her career with 49 goals and 138 points. “One goal? That can change in a matter of minutes. So we knew we had to work hard and keep working at it.”
Rolston and Womer created a pair of challenges early in the third quarter, the latter just after Miller swatted away Maddie Olshemski’s lift. Greenwood failed to execute the insert on its only corner of the third; Seminary capitalized on its one chance for a 2-0 lead. The Knights worked the ball on three sticks from the top of the circle to the left wing where Barbacci ripped a far-post goal.
Just 73 seconds into the fourth quarter, Anna Mozeleski — rated one of the nation’s top 50 juniors by MAXFieldHockey.com — sent a reverse-chip from the top of the circle perfectly over Miller’s head for a crushing third goal.
“We always set our standards high and keep pushing our limits,” said Womer, whose class went 75-12-2. “We want to make sure we’re not just staying at the same place. We want to grow and become better.”
PIAA CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Zephyr Sports Complex,
Whitehall H.S.
WYOMING SEMINARY 3,
GREENWOOD 0
Second quarter
WS-Isabella Pisano, 10:58.
Third quarter
WS-Ella Barbacci (Chase Taylor), 2:31.
Fourth quarter
WS-Anna Mozeleski, 13:47.
Shots: 19-19. Corners: 7-7. Cards: Wyoming Seminary, Abby Santo (2nd, 9:14, green); Grace Parsons (3rd, 11:52, green); Mozeleski (4th, 11:23, green). Saves: Greenwood 13 (Lydia Miller); Wyoming Seminary 12 (Mia Magnotta).