HUMMELSTOWN — Lower Dauphin scored on a corner with no time left in the second half Saturday to tie Greenwood 2-2 in nonconference field hockey.
“To give up a goal off a corner with no time left hurts,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. “You hate giving up a goal on a corner like that, and actually it was a repeat corner.”
Lower Dauphin, the top-ranked team in the state according to MAX Field Hockey, had plenty of chances. The Falcons held a 23-1 edge in corners and a 26-5 advantage in shots.
Kelsey Sheaffer made 21 saves for the Wildcats (6-0-1).
“Obviously our corner rush team was pretty phenomenal,” Houser said. “We scored when we had opportunities.”
Cori Davis scored both goals for Greenwood, and both came off assists from Hailey Womer. Davis put the Wildcats ahead a little more than 10 minutes into the game.
The Falcons tied the game with 9:37 left in the contest, and Davis gave Greenwood the lead again with just 70 seconds remaining.
Greenwood 2, Lower Dauphin 2
First half
G-Cori Davis (Hailey Womer), 19:57.
Second half
LD-Abby Lauer (Brooke Hofsass), 9:37; G-Davis (Womer), 1:10; LD-Kate Sparks (Sienna Pegram), 0:00.
Shots: LD, 26-5. Corners: LD, 23-1. Saves: Greenwood 21 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Lower Dauphin 3 (Brandelynn Heinbaugh).
n Shikellamy 3,
Warrior Run 2 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Kira Burgess scored the overtime winner for Shikellamy in a HAC crossover.
Kerah Kratzer scored on a penalty stroke for the Braves (3-3), while Mya Willard-Miller added their other goal.
Abby Lapp scored a pair of unassisted goals for Warrior Run (3-4), which dropped its second straight overtime game.
Rachel Yohn made 22 saves for the Defenders, including stopping a penalty stroke.
Shikellamy 3, Warrior Run 2 (OT)
Regulation
WR: Abby Lapp; WR-Lapp; S-Kerah Kratzer (penalty stroke); S-Mya Willard-Miller.
Overtime
S-Kira Burgess.
Corners: S 13-4.
n Midd-West 8, Benton 1
BENTON — Brenna Brown became Midd-West’s career goals leader with her first of two in the second half of the Mustangs’ nonleague victory.
Brown tied 2009 graduate Emilee Wagner with her 54th in Thursday’s overtime loss at Central Columbia. Brown then broke the record with an assist from Sydney Keister at the 16:44 mark of the second half. Brown also upped her program points record to 151.
Keister matched Brown with two goals and added two assists in the win. Brown had three assists for Midd-West (5-1).
Midd-West 8, Benton 1
First half
MW-Sydney Keister (Brenna Brown), 28:54; MW-Davannah Dunn, 24:02; MW-Keister, 20:21; B-Rylee LeValley (Alyssa Saxton), 16:05.
Second half
MW-Brown (Keister), 16:44; MW-Brown (penalty stroke), 8:21; MW-Aubrey Isaacs (Brown), 4:20; MW-Isaacs (Brown), 2:26; MW-Alexia Griffith, 1:24.
Shots: MW 23-3. Corners: MW 12-3. Saves: Midd-West 2 (Aleah Gemberling); Benton 15 (Lilly Whitenight).
Late Thursday
Central 2, Midd-West 1, OT
First half
CC-Jillian Eyerly, 13:24.
Second half
MW-Brenna Brown, 3:11.
Overtime
CC-Olivia Zeisloft (Mia Cunningham), 5:54.
Shots: MW 11-9. Corners: CC 9-5. Saves: Midd-West 7 (Aleah Gemberling); Central Columbia 11 (Makiah Brewer).
n Mifflinburg splits pair
of games at Red Lion
RED LION — Mara Shuck had a goal and two assists to lead Mifflinburg to a 4-0 win over Solanco at the Red Lion Tournament. The Wildcats were blanked by Bermudian Springs, 5-0, in their other game.
Camryn Murray and Brook Karchner added goals in the Mifflinburg (4-2) win, while Angela Reamer had an assist.