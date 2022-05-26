FREDRICKSBURG — Tyler Sherman was essentially Superman without a cape Thursday, making one extraordinary play after another to bring Greenwood a fourth consecutive District 3 Class A baseball championship.
The Wildcats junior ran, hit and flew — yes, flew — to back the strong pitching of classmate Sam Myers in a 3-1 victory over Tri-Valley League rival Halifax at Wenger Memorial Field.
It started with speed, as Sherman raced out of the batter's box on a high fly ball to left field that dropped for a two-out triple and led to Greenwood's first run.
The strength was evidenced by Sherman's three extra-base hits, particularly the first of two doubles which nearly crashed off the left-field wall for a 2-0 lead in the third.
And Sherman got the Wildcats out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by taking flight. He ranged from the hole at shortstop to well behind second base in shallow center field for a diving catch that would have tied the score if he hadn't fully extended his 6-foot-5 frame.
"I don't know how he got there," said Myers, who spun to watch from the mound when the ball left Ben Kline's bat. "He reached out. He was long ... and, really ... yeah — I was scared. I thought it was going to drop and they were going to score two.
"I was really excited. That was a really good play."
Myers scattered seven hits, allowing only a sixth-inning run, to outduel Halifax starter Judah Miller, who struck out 12, for the win.
It marked the second consecutive season that a fourth-seeded Greenwood team upset second-seeded Halifax for the district crown.
"Halifax, they're always a solid team; they make us play better," said Greenwood coach Mark Sherman. "We struggled with them during the league (losing twice by three and 10 runs), but it teaches us what we need to work on. They bring the best out of us. It was quite a game."
Greenwood (11-11) won for the fourth time in five games, and will play the District 11 champion Tri-Valley (a 12-5 winner over Nativity BVM in the final) in the state first round on June 6.
Halifax (16-6), the defending Class A state champion, will play the District 4 champion — either Muncy or South Williamsport — in states on June 6.
If Tyler Sherman wasn't in the Greenwood lineup, Halifax may have avenged last season's 1-0 loss in the district final. He set a tone in the first inning with the two-out triple, running exceptionally fast for what others may have considered a routine fly.
"Our coach always preaches run everything out hard," he said, "and I knew when we got here that I could feel the win down here, and obviously it's going to be worse up there. I saw it got up high and carried, so I knew there was a chance it could blow anywhere. So I figured if I bust it out of the box I'd go as far as I can."
The ball turned around Halifax left fielder Isaac Miller and dropped behind him, allowing Sherman to beat a relay from the shortstop to third base. Ethan Jezewski, the lone Greenwood senior, followed with an RBI single to center field.
From there, Greenwood had a hit in all but three innings, with two-out doubles by Tyler Sherman in the third and fifth innings making it a 3-0 lead. Otherwise, Judah Miller was tough with a hard fastball and willingness to throw inside. He twice struck out the side, and capped his 109-pitch effort in 6 2/3 innings with his 12 strikeout.
"Judah is an excellent pitcher; he's such a competitor," said Mark Sherman. "I think with us getting the lead early and showing them we can hit, that gave confidence to our guys."
Myers was just as tough, changing speeds and elevation to start with five shutout innings. He got help from catcher Gage Wirth, who threw out two would-be base stealers in that stretch.
"I felt very confident," Myers said. "I was hitting my spots, which helped out a lot with my confidence, too."
Halifax's best chance to make it a game came in the home fourth when catcher's interference and consecutive two-out singles by Briar Campbell (3-for-3) and Brody Stoneroad filled the bases. That brought up Kline in the nine-hole, and he worked a 2-2 count before lofting the ball to center that Tyler Sherman managed to run down.
"I know it was a big spot, especially with the bases loaded. I've got to be prepared in case it's going to come to me, and I'm just going to pursue everything and be aggressive," Tyler Sherman said. "When I saw it, I knew it was going to be too far so I just leaped. I'm just really glad I could do it to help our team out, save a couple runs and give our pitcher a chance to shut them down."
"Ty's made catches like that throughout the season — I don't know how," said Mark Sherman. "That was a game-changer right there. That was huge. If that's down (it's two runs). Absolutely."
It took a two-out double by Campbell in the sixth for Halifax to get on the board. Even then, Myers went up-and-in on Stoneroad for a strikeout to strand Campbell at second. He finished with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game victory, which came on the heels of 6 2/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball against top-seeded High Point Baptist Academy in the semifinals.
"Sammy Myers. Wow! What a game!" Mark Sherman said. "What a past two games that he has had. It seemed like he just got stronger as the game went on. Very proud of him."
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
At Wenger Memorial Field, Fredericksburg
GREENWOOD 3, HALIFAX 1
Greenwood;101;010;0 — 3-7-3
Halifax;000;001;0 — 1-7-1
Sam Myers and Gage Wirth. Judah Miller, Briar Campbell (7) and Kaden Berry.
WP: Myers. LP: Miller.
Greenwood: Wirth 1-for-4, run; Tyler Sherman 3-for-3, triple, 2 doubles, run, 2 RBIs; Ethan Jezewski 1-for-3, RBI; Bryce Danko 1-for-2; Kyle Corkle 1-for-3, run.
Halifax: Isaac Miller 2-for-4; Gus Alvarez 1-for-3; Berry run; Campbell 3-for-3, double, RBI; Brody Stoneroad 1-for-3.