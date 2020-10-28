The Daily Item
COVE — After a 20-day layoff due to a coronavirus outbreak in the boys soccer team, Greenwood returned to the field on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Susquenita in Tri-Valley League action.
Grant Kauffman got the Wildcats on the board just six minutes into their return off an assist from Jackson Beaver. Theron Marsh tied the game for the Blackhawks just four minutes later.
Kauffman broke the tie with eight minutes left in the first half off an assist from Mikey Strom. Avery Morder, Sam Myers and Lucas Beaver all added goals for Greenwood (8-0-1 overall, 6-0-1 TVL).
Greenwood 5, Susquenita 1
First half
Green-Grant Kauffman (Jackson Beaver), 34:00; S-Theron Marsh (unassisted), 30:00; Green-Kauffman (Mikey Strohm), 8:00; Green-Avery Morder (Danny Bellis), 6:00.
Second half
Green-Sam Myers (unassisted), 37:00; Green-Lucas Beaver (Jackson Beaver), 13:00.
Shots: Green, 18-6. Corners: S, 6-5. Saves: Greenwood 5 (Tyler Sherman); Susquenita 11 (Hunter Thomas).