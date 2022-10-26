ELLIOTSBURG — Greenwood got off to a quick start, but needed a wake-up call at halftime to final put away Eastern Lebanon County in the first round of the District 3 Class A field hockey playoffs on Wednesday night at West Perry High School.
The Wildcats scored five second-half goals to break open a close game, and pick up a 7-1 win over ELCO.
The Wildcats (16-3) advance to face Tri-Valley League-rival Newport, 10-0 winner over Wyomissing, at noon on Saturday at Susquenita High School. The Buffaloes (15-3) and Greenwood have played four times this season — twice in the league season where they split, while Greenwood beat Newport in the Perry County Tournament final and the TVL final. ELCO finishes its season at 10-8-1.
Greenwood struck quickly getting a goal from Jordan Stroup off an assist from Rylee Danko just 1:48 into the game. Just 23 seconds later, Gracie Roush made 2-0 off an Alli Howell helper. That would be the final tally of the first half, though, for the Wildcats.
"We had a bit of a letdown on offense. We got two quick ones, and kind of letdown. Plus, ELCO was really pretty solid in its indiviudal defense," Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. "We relaxed a little bit, but we got them refocused at halftime."
Audrey Weger scored off a double assist from Stroup and Bekah Brinser, before Ashlyn Taylor made it 4-0 with 7:45 left in the third quarter off Stroup's second assist of the game.
Danko, Brinser and Naomi Lyter added fourth-period goals for the Wildcats.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
at West Perry H.S.
Greenwood 7, Eastern Lebanon County 1
First quarter
G-Jordan Stroup (Rylee Danko), 13:12; G-Gracie Roush (Alli Howell), 12:49.
Third period
G-Audrey Weger (Stroup, Bekah Brinser); G-Ashlyn Taylor (Stroup), 7:45.
Fourth period
G-Danko (penalty stroke), 9:15; ELCO-Megan Hauck, 4:37; G-Naomi Lyter (Gracie Miller), 2:05; G-Brinser, :27.
Shots: G, 11-6. Corners: G, 9-4. Saves: Greenwood 5 (Lydia Miller); ELCO 4 (Aeryn Marks).