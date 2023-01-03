MILLERSTOWN — Greenwood's seen enough gimmick defense so far this year that when East Juniata used a triangle-and-two against seniors Sam Myers and Tyler Sherman on Tuesday night, the rest of the Wildcats knew exactly what to do.
Four different Wildcats besides Myers and Sherman scored in the first quarter as Greenwood scored 21 points against a team that's given up an average of 35.3 points per game in three previous Tri-Valley League games.
That coupled with a defense that limited East Juniata to just 23% shooting on 2-point shots helped Greenwood stay undefeated with a 49-26 victory over the Tigers.
"It's not the first time (we've seen a box-and-one or a triangle-and-two) and we kind of expected it," Greenwood coach Troy Gantt said. "I'm really proud of our guys. We had our first 12 points from guys that weren't the two in the triangle-and-two."
"(Our defense wasn't up to par) early in the game, but give them credit as well. They had guys that normally don't make a lot of shots, make some shots," East Juniata Justin Hazel said. "We obviously know them very well, and know who can shoot, and who normally doesn't want to shoot the ball."
The teams each made their first two 3-point shots to open the game to start out 6-6. Greenwood scored the next 13 points to open up a 19-6 lead with 1:20 left in the opening quarter when Ben Brinser knocked down a corner 3-pointer.
The Wildcats (8-0 overall, 3-0 TVL) never looked back after that spurt as the Tigers couldn't break through against the Greenwood defense.
East Juniata shot 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half, but just 1-of-12 from 2-point in the opening half. Greenwood went nearly four minutes without scoring in the second quarter, but the Tigers managed to make up just one point.
"We were pleased defensively. There is going to be ups-and-downs offensively, but if the defense is constant, you can weather those storms and keep yourself in games," Gantt said. "It's a big part of what we are trying to do, is to really limit teams defensively."
After a series of sloppy offensive plays in that four-minute stretch of the second quarter, Myers knocked down a deep 3-pointer with three minutes left to push the lead to 14 at 25-11, and sparked an 11-0 run capped by Sherman's coast-to-coast layup after a steal to give Greenwood a 32-11 lead late in the second quarter.
East Juniata (7-2, 3-1) dropped its first league game of the year, and its second straight game after a Dec. 21 loss to Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats never reached that level of the first-quarter offense the rest of the game and didn't make a field goal until a Myers' bucket with less than 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
East Juniata had a chance to cut the lead to 12 on back-to-back possessions but missed two open layups.
"Look how they shot (in the first quarter) and how we shot, so I do think the layoff a little to do with it," Hazel said. "Jake (Brackbill) won't miss that many shots, but yeah, I think we had a chance to get ourselves back in the game, and a shot in the fourth quarter."
John Taylor knocked down two foul shots, and Myers converted on a coast-to-coast foul-line pull-up in the final 10 seconds to push it back to a 17-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Greenwood, while Sherman finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
East Juniata had just three players score, led by Owen Dressler with 13 points. Brackbill finished with 11 points.
GREENWOOD 49, EAST JUNIATA 26
East Juniata (7-2) 26
Jake Brackbill 3 4-5 11; Owen Dressler 5 0-0 13; Clark Ritzman 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-5 26.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Brackbill.
Did not score: Dylan Wagner, Jack Hoffman, Brady Roe, Dante Martin, Caden Geedy, Nate Freed.
Greenwood (8-0) 49
Kyle Corkle 2 0-0 5; Gage Wirth 2 0-0 4; Sam Myers 5 3-4 14; Braden Sarver 3 0-2 7; Tyler Sherman 4 3-4 11; Ben Brinser 2 0-0 6; John Taylor 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 8-12 49.
3-point goals: Brinser 2, Corkle, Myers, Sarver.
Did not score: Wilson Hartley, Luke Taylor, Alex Bubb.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;8;7;6;5 — 26
Greenwood;21;11;7;10 — 49