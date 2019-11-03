HERSHEY — Grace Lesh scored with 4:22 left in the first half to lift Greenwood to a 1-0 victory over Oley Valley on Saturday in the District 3 Class A field hockey final.
Lesh’s goal, which came off an assist from Kenedy Stroup, gave the Wildcats (17-1-2) their second consecutive district title.
“Our defense was really outstanding,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. “We controlled the midfield and kept them away from their corner game.”
Greenwood held a 10-5 advantage in shots, and a 10-2 advantage in corners.
Kelsey Sheaffer made four saves in the shutout for the Wildcats, who will open the state tournament Tuesday against Bloomsburg (16-3-1).
“We’ve had a good year, and got a win against a team that’s nationally ranked (Oley Valley) by a couple different services,” Houser said. “Hopefully we feel pretty good and can keep building on where we are.”
District 3 Class A Field Hockey
Final
at Milton Hershey School
Greenwood 1, Oley Valley 0
First half
G-Grace Lesh (Kenedy Stroup), 4:22.
Shots: G, 10-5. Corners: G, 10-2. Saves: Oley Valley 8 (Cassidy Drabek); Greenwood 4 (Kelsey Sheaffer).