COVE — Even though Greenwood beat rival Newport in two of three meetings, it was the Wildcats' loss in the teams' late-September clash that necessitated a Tri-Valley League field hockey championship game.
Tied atop the standings at the conclusion of conference play, the red-hot Buffaloes cruised into Wednesday's final having scored 46 times during a five-game winning streak.
Still, Greenwood proved to be much hotter.
The Wildcats came out blazing in the title game, scoring three times in the opening 10 minutes en route to a decisive 4-1 victory on the new turf at chilly Susquenita High School.
Audrey Weger, Gracie Roush, Jordan Stroup and Sydney Cameron found the back of the cage for Greenwood (15-3), which matched Newport at 7-1 in TVL play. Terrific all game long at upping the pace and initiating the attack, Stroup also posted an assist.
Adison Geer posted the lone score for the Buffaloes (14-4) with just 24.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
By then, however, Greenwood had the result firmly in its grasp and wasn’t about to let go until the TVL’s championship hardware was presented to Kent Houser’s club.
Both sides are bound for the District 3 Class A playoffs — actually, all four Perry County schools will be part of the 16-team field — and unless the numbers change before tonight’s cutoff, Greenwood will go in as the No. 4 seed. Newport, meanwhile, sits in the No. 6 position.
Both sides would host opening-round games Wednesday.
Hoping to go into districts on a positive note, the Wildcats spent most of the opening minutes parked in Newport’s defensive end. And that’s one super-sized reason why Houser’s bunch was able to get on the board quickly and then add to their early lead … and then some.
“We made some changes and they’re starting to look like the right changes,” Houser said. “I thought the last time (we played), Newport exposed some of the things we couldn’t do. So we made some changes out of that, and they’re starting to really work for us.”
Able to put numbers forward at the start, Greenwood soon sported a 1-0 lead when the lightning-fast Stroup slipped down the end line and put a ball across the goal mouth that eluded Newport keeper Ella Weidenhammer & Co. It found senior classmate Weger at the left post for her team-high 20th finish with 1:22 gone.
Goal No. 2 arrived with just over six minutes gone as the opportunistic Wildcats used a penalty corner to stitch together a sequence capped when Roush stuck the ball in the cage for her 11th of the season.
“That just takes the pressure off of us and puts all of the pressure on them, to be able to score early,” Houser said. “It changes so much of the complexion of the game.”
When Stroup faded toward the right edge of the circle before dispatching a perfectly paced rip across the grain that found the inside of the left post with just over five minutes to go in the opening quarter, Greenwood had bumped its lead to 3-0. It was Stroup's 18th goal of the year, and allowed her to join Weger with 40 points this season.
Newport blanked Greenwood 2-0 in the last meeting.
“There were a lot of breakdowns,” Newport coach Cheryl Capozzoli said. “Their passing (was good); their finishing (was good); and they made some adjustments.
“But you can’t take anything away from Jordan Stroup; she’s a phenomenal player. She really moves the ball well at speed, and it just was hard to contain her. She feeds the ball well. She shoots the ball well.”
While Capozzoli tried between quarters to settle her squad and make some adjustments, Newport’s defensive alterations were effective since Greenwood didn’t cash in again until midway through the third quarter — when Cameron's second goal capped a scramble off a corner.
The Buffs finally got on the board just before the third quarter ended, with Geer’s finish set up by a nifty dish in front from Bailey Kuhn. Capozzoli summed things up while approaching the scorer’s table.
“Too little, too late,” she said. Afterward she added, "We have postseason, and I told them they’ve got to keep their heads up."
Houser planned to let his players enjoy their latest success for a bit before preparing his Wildcats for the next on-field challenge.
“We’ll make a point tomorrow that we’re 0-0,” Houser cracked. “Tonight, we’ll enjoy (this one). Tomorrow we’re 0-0, and we’ll get back to work trying to get ready for districts.”
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Greenwood 4, Newport 1
First quarter
G-Audrey Weger (Jordan Stroup), 13:38; G-Gracie Roush, 8:27; G-Jordan Stroup, 5:28.
Third quarter
G-Sydney Cameron, 7:32; N-Adison Geer (Bailey Kuhn), 0:24.2.
Shots: G 18-7. Corners: G 5-4. Saves: Greenwood 2 (Lydia Miller); Newport 14 (Ella Weidenhammer).