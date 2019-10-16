MILLERSTOWN — Hailey Womer received a pinpoint pass at the right post and scored just more than five minutes into overtime Tuesday to deliver Greenwood's 12th consecutive Tri-Valley League field hockey championship.
Newport goalie goalie Allie Harris, who was terrific throughout the league's regular-season finale, possibly could have scurried across the cage from the left post in time to defend anything but the perfect pass.
Instead, Cori Davis sent the ball through a thicket of defenders from beyond the left side of circle that couldn't have been placed better on Womer's stick for the 1-0 winner.
The Wildcats (14-1-2 overall, 7-0-1 TVL) finished unbeaten in league play for the second consecutive season. They topped Newport (11-4-1, 6-1-1) for the second time in three meetings this season, following a win in the PECO Tournament final and a Sept. 17 tie, to claim the TVL title for the 21st time in program history.
"I think there's just the pressure of our name — Greenwood," Wildcats senior back Alli Walton said about continuing the team's reign, "and the (quality of) the TVL goes with that."
Greenwood came on strong with six penalty corners over the final 20 minutes of regulation, and surged again in the extra period. Grace Lesh twice blocked the Buffaloes' attempt at a long hit to keep the ball in her attacking end.
"I think it just kind of kicked in with me, like, This is it. This is my last home game on this field, and I've got to do everything I can for my team," said Lesh, who missed the vast majority of her junior season to a knee injury.
Newport nearly stole the crown when Olivia Muffitt moved to take the ball away from the Wildcats' Jordan Stroup and fed Sophia Shoemaker for a long run on the left flank. Shoemaker put the ball to the center of the circle for teammate Rachel Bohn to run on just as Greenwood goalie Kelsey Sheaffer arrived to stop the play.
"They play a very different game then us, so when we play against them we tend to get frantic when they're hitting the ball down the field," said Lesh. "It's successful for them, but for us that's not how we play. We have to adapt to that and remember what our game is ... but that's always tough for us in the beginning."
The Buffaloes created several chances in a see-saw first half with long hits and the speed of Bohn and fellow forward Amiyah Priebe. Walton played what Greenwood coach Kent Houser said was her best game by diffusing many of the threats, along with freshman back Sydney Cameron.
"You definitely had to get the ball out quick, and, if it touched your stick, you had to make sure you got possession and found another girl to hit it to," Walton said. "There is some nerves to it, but that's just part of the game. You have to get back and play."
There was only one first-half corner (a Greenwood opportunity 72 seconds in), and the Wildcats were on their heels for the first 10-odd minutes after halftime.
"I think we were just tentative early," said Houser. "We weren't supporting, so when we would get control of the ball we weren't supporting forward so that would give them 30 yards of clear field to get the ball down to their forwards. I thought our defense hung in there. We didn't give up a lot of shots or a lot of corners at that point in time, and kept them out of it."
However, about the time sophomore Emma Rolston drew a green card for obstruction with her stick, Greenwood shifted the momentum with crisp passing and sustained possession. The late-game sequence of corners didn't change the score but it boosted the Wildcats' confidence.
"I thought from about halfway through the second half on we kinda took control of the game," said Houser. "The last 15 minutes I thought we looked like a totally different team."
The last four minutes saw Walton halt a dangerous Priebe rush, and Womer drive a ball just wide left of the cage on the game's final corner.
Greenwood vaulted 17-0 Oley Valley for the top spot in the District 3 Class A power rankings. The Wildcats will begin district play following a first-round bye on Oct. 26.
GREENWOOD 1, NEWPORT 0, OT
Overtime
G-Hailey Womer (Cori Davis), 9:39.
Shots: G 18-7. Corners: G 7-3. Cards: G, Emma Rolston, 2nd, 20:37 (green). Saves: Newport 12 (Allie Harris); Greenwood 6 (Kelsey Sheaffer).