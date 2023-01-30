COCOLAMUS — Tyler Sherman tallied 21 points, and Greenwood wrapped up the Tri-Valley League Western Division title with a 62-55 road win over East Juniata on Monday night.
Kyle Corkle and Braden Sarver each scored 14 points for the Wildcats (18-1 overall, 12-0 TVL).
Jake Brackbill had a game-high 23 points for the Tigers (13-6, 9-3). Clark Ritzman added 10 points, while Brady Roe knocked down three 3-pointers for East Juniata.
Greenwood 62, East Juniata 55
Greenwood (18-1) 62
Kyle Corkle 5 0-0 14; Gage Wirth 2 3-4 7; Ben Brinser 1 0-0 2; Sam Myers 2 0-2 4; Braden Sarver 6 1-2 14; Tyler Sherman 8 3-4 21. Totals: 24 7-12 62.
3-point goals: Corkle 4, Sherman 2, Sarver.
Did not score: John Taylor.
East Juniata (13-6) 55
Jake Brackbill 9 4-5 23; Owen Dressler 2 0-0 4; Brady Roe 3 0-0 9; Clark Ritzman 5 0-1 10; Dontae Martin 1 0-0 3; Dylan Wagner 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 4-6 55.
3-point goals: Roe 3, Brackbill, Martin.
Did not score: Caden Geedy, Nate Freed, Jack Hoffman.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;15;13;15;19 — 62
East Juniata;12;13;14;16 — 55