Leah Bryner and Hailey Womer were named to the Tri-Valley League field hockey all-star team for the third time, the most recent honors for the Greenwood seniors.
The District 3 Class A champion Wildcats had four TVL honorees in all, matching Susquenita behind TVL champion Newport’s six all-stars. Line Mountain saw a pair of underclassman recognized, while East Juniata had one.
Bryner, a midfielder who was named league MVP, tied for the Greenwood lead with 14 goals and ranked second with 33 points this season. The two-time all-state honoree finished her career with 140 points.
Womer, also a two-time all-state choice, scored 30 points in her senior year, including 11 goals. The standout forward totaled 138 career points.
Wildcats scoring leader Emma Rolston, a junior mid, finished with 35 points (14 goals). She and senior forward Abby Taylor (12 goals, 27 points) were also TVL first-team honorees.
Line Mountain junior Ainsley Derck — like Bryner and Rolston — was a unanimous TVL all-star. She was joined on the first team by Eagles teammate Alana Martz, a sophomore.
East Juniata junior mid Alyssa Stroup was also honored on the league’s first team.
TRI-VALLEY ATHLETIC
ASSOCIATION
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Stroup, jr., East Juniata; Leah Bryner, sr., Greenwood; Emma Rolston, jr., Greenwood; Abby Taylor, sr., Greenwood; Hailey Womer, sr., Greenwood; Ainsley Derck, jr., Line Mountain; Alana Martz, so., Line Mountain; Maria Capozzoli, sr., Newport; Hazel Miller, sr., Newport; Amiyah Priebe, sr., Newport; Sophie Shoemaker, sr., Newport; Payton Splain, sr., Newport; Ella Weidenhammer, so., Newport; Tayah Bauer, jr., Susquenita; Eden Bradney, so., Susquenita; Paige Brouse, jr., Susquenita; Kaitlyn McCorkle, sr., Susquenita.
MVP: Bryner, Greenwood.
Coach of the Year: Cheryl Capozzoli, Newport.