The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday night.
Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies.
Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, Segura had three hits, and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs.
Gibson (10-5) allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none. The 33-year-old right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in six appearances, five of them starts, since the Phillies acquired him from Texas at the trade deadline.
José Alvarado, Hector Neris and Sam Coonrod finished the shutout by combining to allow one hit with six strikeouts in three innings in relief.
Mets 5, Nationals 3
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer, and struggling New York beat Washington.
Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid, and stopped a 3-for-19 slump of his own by connecting with the first pitch he got from Mason Thompson.
The 28-year-old Conforto was on the bench Saturday for the second time in three games due to a .218 average this season after batting a career-best .322 in 2020.
Cardinals 13, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Adam Wainwright baffled Pittsburgh yet again, allowing three hits over seven innings as St. Louis cruised to a victory.
Wainwright (13-7), who turns 40 on Monday, improved to 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA against the Pirates this season. He is unbeaten against Pittsburgh in his last 17 starts dating to 2016.
Wainwright struck out five and walked one while confounding the Pirates for the third time in 17 days.
He tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout at PNC Park on Aug. 11, followed it up with eight scoreless innings in St. Louis last Sunday and came back with another brilliantly efficient performance as the Cardinals won their second straight as they try to stay on the fringe of the NL playoff race.
Edmundo Sosa tripled twice and drove in five runs against Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault (0-3).
Giants 5, Braves 0
ATLANTA — Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and San Francisco beat Atlanta in a matchup of NL division leaders.
Webb (8-3) allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Huascar Ynoa (4-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings.
Yastrzemski matched his career high by hitting his 21st homer off Richard Rodriguez.
Marlins 6, Reds 1
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help Miami beat Cincinnati for the first time in six meetings this year.
Alcantara (8-12) allowed one run, and achieved a career high in strikeouts for the second start in a row, both coming against the Reds.
Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning against Vladimir Gutiérrez (9-5).
Jorge Alfaro also drove in three runs for Miami. Jazz Chisholm Jr. had the first three-hit game of his career.
Tyler Naquin doubled home the Reds’ run in the third. He has the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 17 games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
A’s 3, Yankees 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — New York’s’ 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings, and Oakland held on for the victory.
Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees’ best run in nearly 60 years. The A’s had lost six straight, and 10 of 12 before handing the Yankees their first loss since Aug. 12.
The Yankees trailed 3-0 in the ninth inning when Anthony Rizzo reached on a bloop single with one out, and Aaron Judge followed with his 29th homer, connecting against Sergio Romo. But Romo got Giancarlo Stanton to pop out, and Joey Gallo to ground out for his first save since 2020.
The Yankees’ string was their best since a 13-game streak in September 1961 fueled by Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.
Montas (10-9) allowed two hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Royals 4, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead Kansas City over Seattle.
Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle.
Domingo Tapia, Joel Payamps (1-3) and Scott Barlow combined for 41/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run. Kyle Seager earned his 10th save.
Tyler Anderson (6-9) took the loss.
Red Sox 5, Indians 3, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and Boston beat Cleveland.
Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-7) into the seats in right field for his 24th home run of the season. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth.
Garrett Whitlock (6-2) pitched around a one-out single in the ninth. Adam Ottavino earned his 10th save.
Franmil Reyes hit a solo homer for Cleveland.
Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2, 10 innings
DETROIT — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning, and gave Toronto a win over Detroit.
Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th, and earned the win.
Toronto lost a two-run lead in the late innings, but managed to pull out the win.
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a 412-foot homer with two out in the sixth.
Astros 5, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep, and AL West-leading Houston beat rookie-laden Texas for its fourth straight win.
Framber Valdez (9-4) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings while giving up two runs and three hits. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances.
All-Star outfielder Adolis García, one of six rookies in the starting lineup for the last-place Rangers, hit his 28th homer in the sixth. They lost their fifth game in a row.
Kolby Allard (3-11) took the loss.
Rays 4, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bays beat Baltimore for the 11th straight game.
The Rays trailed 3-2 in the eighth before reliever Cole Sulser (3-3) walked Kevin Kiermaier on five pitches, and then allowed the two-run shot by Arozarena.
Reliever JT Chargois (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Andrew Kittredge picked up his fourth save.
INTERLEAGUE
Cubs 7, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers, and the Cubs beat the White Sox for the first time this season.
Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August.
Mills (6-6) worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4. He struck out three and walked two
Wisdom hit solo drives in the fourth and fifth innings. He also went deep twice Friday, and became the first rookie in franchise history to post consecutive multi-homer games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Lynn (10-4) allowed a season-high seven runs in five innings in his first loss since June 19. The All-Star right-hander struck out seven and walked two.
Twins 6, Brewers 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs, and Minnesota outlasted the rain and Milwaukee.
After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh.
Caleb Thielbar (6-0) threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win.
Adrian Houser (7-6) took the loss.