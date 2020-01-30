The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Junior guard Matt O’Connor netted the final five points over the last 27 seconds to snap a tie, and give the Moravian College men’s basketball team a 65-60 Landmark Conference victory at Susquehanna University on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds, who are now 9-9 overall and 4-3 after the first half of the Landmark Conference round robin, had three players in double figures with O’Connor scoring a game-high 20 points to go with four assists and two rebounds. Senior guard C.J. Barnes recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-best 11 rebounds to go with four assists while senior forward Addis Ralph tossed in 11 points to go along with six boards.
The River Hawks scored first in the second half to make it a one-point contest, and Susquehanna eventually took nine-point lead at 44-35 as the River Hawks finished off a 13-0 run.
O’Connor snapped the run with a three-pointer, and Moravian moved back ahead on a lay-up from Hargraves at the 10:36 mark to give the Hounds a 50-48 edge. Barnes finished off an 8-0 run for Moravian as the Greyhounds took a 54-48 lead. However, the River Hawks came back and took a 60-58 lead with 2:09 remaining. Moravian would not allow Susquehanna to score again.
Matt Lacorte, Bryce Butler and Lukas Yurasits all scored 12 points to lead the River Hawks (12-6, 5-2).