Those who knew John Griffin as a fiery All-Patriot League guard for Bucknell understood what kind of intensity he was going to bring to the bench when he was named the program’s head coach in March.
Practice sounds different in an empty Sojka Pavilion. The expected sounds of squeaking shoes are overridden by coaches’ voices and shouts from teammates calling out a screen or looking for a swing pass. When it’s time to be quiet, the gym gets quiet, with all eyes and ears on the first-year coach.
“With Coach Griff, it’s a whole different energy,” said junior guard Elvin Edmonds. “Practices are intense and competitive, a big energy shift. We’re all working really hard, the coaches push us every day and the coaches are working hard as well.”
The Bison recently capped a busy summer on campus with 10 official practices, permitted under NCAA rules since the team begins a 10-day tour of Italy this week. Coaches and players are learning on the go, trying to get as far ahead as they can before three games in Italy ahead of the season opener in early November.
For Griffin, who was part of two NCAA tournament teams as a player and two more as an assistant coach under Nathan Davis, the summer sessions have come down to a few basics: Process, competition and fitness.
During a practice ahead of the trip to Italy, the entire roster made two full trips up and down the court in less than 22 seconds Griffin had placed on the shot clock. At the end of the practice, the team worked on offensive sets out of missed rebounds.
They repeated drills countless times to get them right.
“It’s all about getting the right habits on a daily basis, strictly focusing on the process,” Griffin said. “Today’s athletes want to see results immediately. The best athletes are all processed-centered individuals. It’s all about daily improvement physically, mentally and spiritually.
“You’re energy level should not be centered around makes and misses.”
Jack Forest, a senior guard out of Lower Merion, was the most familiar of anyone with the new coach. Griffin recruited Forest to St. Joseph’s — where Griffin was an assistant — before Forest transferred to Bucknell ahead of last season. When Forest said he was looking for a new school, he said Griffin made a call.
“He called Bucknell for me because of his relationship with the staff here,” Forest said. “It was exciting when I heard he was coming here. He knows my game and we didn’t have to spend time building a new relationship.”
Over six weeks of summer workouts, competition has been highlighted as well.
“It’s been intense,” Forest said. “The six weeks have flown by, but it’s been very detailed oriented to get everyone up to speed. It’s been exactly what we need.”
Leading the way has been Griffin. With a young coaching staff that features Brandon McDonald, Griffin’s younger brother, Matt, and Jesse Flannery — the son of Bucknell Hall of Famer Pat Flannery — the coaches are involved in most drills, running plays, firing skip passes and boxing out inside.
“I knew coach was very competitive, I’ve seen some of his highlights, he was a dog,” Edmonds said. “You can see that intensity and competitiveness that they bring every day.”
Griffin said in the days leading up to the trip the coaching staff has tried to install as much on offense as defense as possible.
The goal, he said, is to get some of the sets on film in three games overseas, to see what work needs to be refined or added when official practices start ahead of the regular season in November.
“We have a younger group and we’re giving them a lot of information,” he said. “It’s been high energy and focus on every drill. We’re trying to provide as much information to help them learn. We’re not going to overcome the experience gap, but we can put them in a situation that might help them refer back to something we worked on five days ago.”
“A lot of the six weeks was individual work, but now we’re putting in sets that we will use during the season,” Forest said. “We’re getting a head start, seeing what practices will be like during the season.”
Keeping a high energy level with a goal toward consistency will be the key moving forward, Griffin said.
“We’re infusing energy in the process to help them understand wins won’t come from a new coach, wins come from the work,” he said. “It’s not always pretty and work doesn’t always result n a win, but there has to be a daily mentality in everything you do.”