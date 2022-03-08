COAL TOWNSHIP — Alli Griscavage wasn't content with simply surpassing 1,000 career points Tuesday in Southern Columbia's state playoff win.
The Tigers' 6-foot-2 junior post played the game of her career.
Griscavage set the rout in motion with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the first half. She finished with a career-best 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting, along with 12 boards, six blocks and two steals — all without committing a foul — as Southern Columbia cruised past District 2 runner-up Elk Lake, 67-35, in a Class 2A first-round game.
"I always wanted to get 1,000, ever since I was a little girl watching other high school teams," she said. "I think, first and foremost, (the goal) was winning, but I think my teammates really wanted me to get it, so they really kept giving me the ball."
Griscavage went into the game needing 25 points, which she hadn't scored since getting 27 in the season's third game despite topping 20 four other times. The 18-point first half, during which she shot 8-of-9 from the field, made the milestone a focal point for the Tigers after the break.
"If there was a chance tonight to get her to 25, I wanted her to get it because it was at home," said Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh. "Also, get it out of the way and then she's not thinking about it."
Tigers point guard Loren Gehret fed her sixth assist of the game to Griscavage early in the third quarter. She then powered her way to a pair of putbacks around an Ava Novak 3-pointer. With 4:26 to play in the third, Griscavage was fouled while shooting. The first of two free throws made her the program's 10th girl to score 1,000 points. The game was stopped while her teammates congratulated her on the court, and the Tigers' student section unfurled a commemorative banner.
"After we realized at halftime she was only seven away, that's when we were like, 'OK, we've got to get her the ball when we can,'" said Gehret, who had 12 points. "All of us were super-excited for Alli. The monkey's off her back — she won't be thinking about it — so all we have to do is move forward from here."
Summer Tillett posted 10 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, while Ava Novak added eight points and four boards as the Tigers won their 17th consecutive game. They earned their first state playoff victory since 2018, which was also the last time they won a district championship and celebrated a 1,000-point scorer (Madison Klock).
Southern Columbia (26-1) plays District 11 runner-up Tri-Valley (20-6), which was a 62-35 winner over District 12 runner-up Parkway Northwest in the first round. Friday's second-round matchup will be a site and time to be announced.
Elk Lake, which got 14 points from reigning Lackawanna League Division 4 Player of the Year Krista Jones, finished 15-10.
The Tigers scored the first 10 points of Tuesday's game, keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard until the 4:10 mark of the first quarter when Jones fed Delaney Curley for a layup. The margin was 11 with just less than three minutes to play in the quarter and 15 by period's end despite Southern committing 10 turnovers.
That became a theme for the game — the Tigers' lead gradually expanding while their turnovers climbed to 16 at the half and 27 in total. Still, they forced the Warriors into committing 19 turnovers and limited them to 22% shooting overall (13-for-57).
"The one thing I was glad about was we game out from the start and played hard. The last two games we came out sluggish," said Traugh. "We didn't really know what type of team we were — yeah, you see stuff on film but I don't know the teams they played — but they're not going to come in here and let you just do what you want. So we did have a little sloppiness — I want to think — because we tried forcing things we didn't need to force and going too fast at times. We did a little bit better with that in the second half."
Jones hit her third 3-pointer of the second quarter with 15 seconds to play in the half, trimming what was a 43-19 deficit. By time Griscavage reached 1,000 points and Tillett scored on the next trip midway through the third, Southern led by 29.
"Given it's a state game and you mercy rule a team, that's obviously a lot of confidence for us," said Gehret. "It leads into the next game, kind of like a snowball effect — you do good in one it will carry over to the other."
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 67, ELK LAKE 35
Elk Lake (15-10) 35
Krista Jones 5 0-0 14, Sydney Upright 0 3-4 3, Delaney Curley 2 0-0 4, Lily Decker 1 0-2 2, Leah Traver 4 0-0 10, Marissa Horn 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-6 35.
3-point goals: Jones 4, Traver 2.
Did not score: Caitlyn Kerr, Mati Lord, Katie McGlynn, Paige Keeney, Camryn Greenwood, Gianna Tewksbury.
Southern Columbia (26-1) 67
Alli Griscavage 12 5-7 29, Summer Tillett 5 0-0 10, Loren Gehret 1 9-10 12, Ava Novak 3 0-1 8, Colby Bernhard 1 2-2 4, Mackenzie Palacz 1 0-0 2, Brooke Charnosky 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 16-21 67.
3-point goals: Novak 2, Gehret.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski, Tatum Klebon, Anesa Brown.
Score by quarters
Elk Lake;8;14;8;5 — 35
Southern Columbia;23;20;16;8 — 67