MOUNT CARMEL — If Alli Griscavage didn't get her message across in Southern Columbia's first three games, she certainly did Wednesday night.
The Tigers' junior post, who was overshadowed last season by a few centers within her division as well as several teammates at times, has at once commanded the spotlight.
Griscavage scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half to go with game-high totals of 14 rebounds and six blocked shots as Southern Columbia won an intense battle against archrival Mount Carmel in front of a packed house.
"I think she played more controlled in the second half, knowing she had some fouls," said Tigers coach Kam Traugh, "but I was very impressed with how she ended the game with the fouls, still getting rebounds and nice baskets underneath."
The 6-foot-1 Griscavage entered the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opener against the reigning Class 2A state champion Red Tornadoes averaging nearly 21 points per game. While she didn't approach that figure Wednesday, she was 5-for-8 from the field with six boards and four blocks after halftime to keep the hosts grinding in catch-up mode.
"I think we all knew it was going to be like that, and I, personally, knew I wasn't going to score a ton this game," Griscavage said. "I don't always have to score that much, knowing we have others on the team that can score. So I just focus on the defense and kicking it out to the open person when I have two people on me."
Twice in the third quarter, Southern matched its largest lead of seven points, and both times Mount Carmel sliced the deficit to one shot. The Red Tornadoes couldn't hit the tying or go-ahead basket in either case — nor after pulling with 32-30 in the fourth — to catch a wave of momentum as they did Monday in a win at Northumberland Christian.
"We just couldn't turn that corner," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "I think that would have been big — and I think we had the shots. I think, especially in the second half, we got the shots that we were looking for ... and it just wasn't our night. Things like that happen."
The Tigers (4-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-II) got 12 points from Ava Novak, six points and 12 boards from Summer Tillett, and five points and five steals from Loren Gehret in her first action of the season.
Jenna Pizzoli scored a game-high 14 points for Mount Carmel (2-1, 0-1), while Alyssa Reisinger added five points, nine boards and two blocks despite being saddled with early foul trouble.
The Red Tornadoes struggled mightily to score at the end of periods. They made their last field goals with 2:52 to play in the first quarter to tie the score at 9; 3:22 to play in the second to pull within 16-15; 1:41 to play in the third which made it 28-27; and 3:47 left in the game to get within 35-32. They scored just one second-quarter free throw in those 11 3/4 minutes.
"We just couldn't get over that hump of actually getting the lead. That was frustrating, but we hung with them and I'm proud of the team for working hard and staying in it," said Mount Carmel senior Mia Chapman, the lone returning starter. "To keep them that low (on the scoreboard) was a huge accomplishment for us. Our shots just weren't falling, but I know they'll fall more as the season goes on."
Southern averaged 68 points through three wins, with a high of 81 in a game they actually missed 10 free throws. The Tigers started well Wednesday, with Tillett scoring four quick points and Novak hitting a 3-pointer for a 9-5 lead. The Red Tornadoes forged a tie, but Southern closed 5-0 as the 6-foot Reisinger sat the bench with two fouls.
The Tigers shot just 2-for-11 and committed nine turnovers in the second quarter but they kept Mount Carmel at arm's length at the break (21-16) by consistently holding them to one shot. Griscavage had eight first-half boards, while the Susquehanna-bound Tillett added seven.
"We knew it would really be a battle of the bigs between Alli and their big. We knew we should have an advantage having Summer underneath, too," said Traugh. "We just really focused at halftime on keeping our composure and playing the way we know how to play. In the first half, and even the second half, we just got too sloppy offensively. We were happy to get it together towards the end and come out with the win."
Griscavage's pivotal third quarter (3-of-4 shooting, three rebounds, two blocks) coincided with a 34-second span in which three Mount Carmel starters, including Reisinger, drew third fouls. Varano had to substitute more strategically from that point, and the Red Tornadoes were only able to score in two spurts. One of them — an Ava Chapman three-point play followed by a Rachel Witkoski 3-pointer — made it 28-27 with 1:41 left in the third. Southern Columbia surged ahead 32-27 before Pizzoli hit her third 3 early in the fourth.
"We had to be careful because sometimes that's where the atmosphere and adrenaline can take over and then you get yourself in serious foul trouble," said Varano. "We went to our bench and they did a good job. We keep reminding that we're a youthful team, as far as varsity experience goes, but I was happy with them."
Griscavage, who had a rare, flat-footed block in the third, cashed in around the hoop throughout the second half, dropping left- and right-handed shots as well as a finish of a Colby Bernhard pass for a 37-32 lead.
"I knew Alyssa had either two or three fouls, so she couldn't really play as up tight as she normally would," Griscavage said. "So I think that helped me a little bit and made me a little more comfortable. I got a couple chances to feel her out and know how she was playing."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 39, MOUNT CARMEL 32
Southern Columbia (4-0, 1-0) 39
Alli Griscavage 6 1-5 13, Summer Tillett 3 0-0 6, Tatum Klebon 1 1-2 3, Ava Novak 4 2-2 12, Loren Gehret 2 1-5 5. Totals 16 5-14 39.
3-point goals: Novak 2.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard, Cassidy Savitski.
Mount Carmel (2-1, 0-1) 32
Mia Chapman 2 0-2 4, Jenna Pizzoli 5 1-2 14, Rachel Witkoski 1 1-2 4, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 2 1-2 5, Ava Chapman 1 1-1 3. Totals 12 4-9 32.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 3, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Brynn Evert.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;14;7;9;9 — 39
Mount Carmel;9;7;11;5 — 32