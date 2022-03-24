The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 30 points, hitting 12-of-15 shots, and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead early before coasting to a 133-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
Raptors 117, Cavaliers 104
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 35 points, Chris Boucher scored 17, and Toronto tightened the Eastern Conference playoff race by beating Cleveland.
Bucks 114, Wizards 102
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 10 assists to help short-handed Milwaukee withstand a late comeback attempt, and beat Washington.
Pelicans 126, Bulls 109
NEW ORLEANS — Devonte’ Graham hit five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 30 points, CJ McCollum scored 25, and New Orleans defeated Chicago.