TURBOTVILLE — Lauren Gross made seven saves, and Lewisburg scored a goal in each half of a 2-0 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer Wednesday.
Sophie Killbride scored with a Mikayla Long assist at the 30:17 mark of the first half. Ella Reish’s insurance goal came at 21:36 in the second for the Green Dragons (7-5-1 overall, 4-3-1 HAC-II).
The Defenders dropped to 5-4-1, 3-4-1.
Lewisburg 2, Warrior Run 0
First half
L-Sophie Kilbride (Mikayla Long), 30:17.
Second half
L-Ella Reish, 21:36.
Shots: L 15-5. Corners: L 10-1. Saves: Lewisburg 7 (Lauren Gross); Warrior Run 11.
n Mifflinburg 6,
Central Mountain 0
MIFFLINBURG — Angelina Feliciano sparked a three-goal surge in the first half, and Mifflinburg then added three more in the HAC-I match.
The Wildcats were helped by an own goal in the middle of the first half. Kristi Benfield made one save for the shutout.
Mifflinburg 6, Central Mountain 0
First half
M-Angelina Feliciano (Makayla Lohr), 27:18; M-Own goal, 20:34; M-Olivia Walter, 6:25.
Second half
M-Peyton Yocum, 28:38; M-Ella Shuck, 17:23; M-Hailey Kenamond (Hannah Beachy), 3:40.
Shots: M 19-1. Corners: M 8-1. Saves: Central Mountain 13 (Hailey Swortwood); Mifflinburg 1 (Kristi Benfield).
n East Juniata 6,
Susquenita 1
DUNCANNON — Kierstyn Fogle and Thea Neimond each scored a pair of goals, and unbeaten East Juniata broke a halftime tie with five second-half goals in the Tri-Valley League match.
“(The tie) turned out to be a good experience for the girls because of how Susquenita packed their defensive end,” said Tigers coach Valeria Dresller. “This forced movement and quick passes, which resulted in quality goals.”
After Neimond’s second goal put the Tigers (10-0 overall, 6-0 TVL) ahead 2-1, Fogle scored twice just 25 seconds apart. Leah Sankey added a goal and an assist in the win.
East Juniata 6, Susquenita 1
First half
EJ-Thea Neimond (Leah Sankey), 29:00; S-Maddison Boreman, 19:35.
Second half
EJ-Neimond, 31:55; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 26:39; EJ-Fogle, 26:14; EJ-Sankey (Neimond), 20:06; EJ-Clarye Guyer, 11:06.
Shots: EJ 14-7. Corners: EJ 5-2. Saves: East Juniata 6 (Brianna Henry); Susquenita 8.
n Milton 1, Montoursville 1
MILTON — Janae Bergey scored a first-half goal, and Kamryn Snyder totaled 12 saves to preserve a HAC-I tie for Milton.
Bergey put the Black Panthers in front by converting a penalty kick.
Milton 1, Montoursville 1
First half
Milt-Janae Bergey (penalty kick), 21:22.
Second half
Mont-Alexa Ulmer, 30:06.
Shots: Milt 17-13. Corners: Mont 5-4. Saves: Montoursville 11 (Avery Zales); Milton 12 (Kamryn Snyder).
n Southern Columbia 2,
Bloomsburg 1, OT
ELYSBURG — Karly Renn scored with 32 seconds left in the first overtime period with a Morgan Marks assist to lead the Tigers to the HAC-III win.
Southern (7-0-2) took a lead just 37 seconds into the game when Riley Reed scored with an assist from Evelyn Cook.
Rilyn Wisloski made seven saves for the Tigers.
Southern Columbia 2, Bloomsburg 1, OT
First half
SC-Riley Reed (Evelyn Cook), 39:23.
Second half
B-Kailey Zentner, 35:54.
Overtime
SC-Karly Renn (Morgan Marks), 0:32.
Shots: B, 9-7. Corners: SC, 7-6. Saves: Bloomsburg 6 (Abbey Gerasimoff); Southern Columbia 7 (Rilyn Wisloski).
n South Williamsport 6,
Mount Carmel 2
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Haley Neidig scored three goals, including two in the second half, to help offset a pair from Mount Carmel’s Mia Chapman in the HAC-III match.
South Williamsport 6, Mount Carmel 2
First half
SW-A. Minier 39:07; MC-Mia Chapman (Talia Mazzatesta), 34:55; SW-A. Miller, 26:09; SW-H. Neidig (penalty kick), 19:51; SW-E. Manning, 4:26.
Second half
SW-H. Neidig, 34:05; SW-Neidig, 13:58; MC-Chapman (Karli Madison), 7:53.
Shots: SW 16-12. Saves: Mount Carmel 6 (Gabby McGinley); South Williamsport 5 (L. Shams).
n Central Columbia 2,
Shamokin 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Paige Flaugh broke a scoreless tie just less than three minutes into the second half of the HAC-II match.
Central Columbia 2, Shamokin 0
Second half
CC-Paige Flaugh, 37:12; CC-Alyx Flick (Emmie Rowe), 4:32.
Shots: CC 14-3. Corners: CC 5-3. Saves: Central Columbia 2 (Morgan James); Shamokin 11 (Olivia Haupt).
n Juniata 5, Millersburg 0
MILLERSBURG — Nylah Pannebaker had two goals and an assist, while Ashlyn Pannebaker added a goal and two assists in Juniata’s win.
Juniata 5, Millersburg 0
First half
J-Ashlyn Pannebaker (Nylah Pannebaker), 18:20; J-Victory Frantz (Katey Martin), 15:19; J-N. Pannebaker (A. Pannebaker), 13:32.
Second half
J-Emma Pannebaker (A. Pannebaker), 37:18; J-N. Pannebaker (penalty kick).
Shots: J 24-4. Corners: J 6-0. Saves: Juniata 3 (Hailey Kepner); Millersburg 13 (Amelia Orr).