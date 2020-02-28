INDIANAPOLIS — There are times when Yetur Gross-Matos still has to pinch himself.
An All-Big Ten performer at defensive end for Penn State, Gross-Matos has played in front of 100,000 screaming fans at Beaver Stadium, staring down some of the best players in the country.
Still, as he walked to the podium Thursday for his turn during media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gross-Matos seemed like a little kid again, realizing his dreams are coming true.
“This is crazy,” he said.
The next few months will likely get even crazier for the 6-foot-5, 266-pound Gross-Matos, whose athleticism and engine could land him as a first-round NFL Draft pick.
Last fall, he led the Nittany Lions with 15 tackles for loss and 9½ sacks among 40 total tackles. As a sophomore, he was named Penn State’s Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading the team with 20 tackles for loss and eight sacks among his 54 stops in 13 games.
His physical development and projections as a first-round talent led to him forgoing his senior season.
Not that he’s forgotten his lessons from Happy Valley. His approach this week is simple. Keep doing what he’s been doing, because it works.
“I’ve been an effort guy my whole life,” he said. “I’ll put my ability on display. I feel I have nothing new to prove.”
Along with the medical visits and on-field drills this week, Gross-Matos has been busy meeting with NFL teams. In all, 22 clubs will speak face-to-face with him in either formal or informal meetings.
While he’s approaching it in a businesslike manner, he can’t help but break out in a big grin — on the inside at least.
“Meeting the GMs and coaches from these teams you grow up watching and see as a little kid …,” he said. “You get to shake their hands and meet them as people and talk football.”
Life wasn’t this easy or simple for Gross-Matos when he was younger. When he was 2 years old, his biological father died saving Gross-Matos from drowning following a boating accident. When he was 11, his brother died after being struck by lightning.
His anchor through it all has been his mother.
“She’s a phenomenal woman,” he said. “She’s sacrificed a lot and lost a lot. She’s the best person I know.”
Former Penn State coach Sean Spencer also has helped shape Gross-Matos into the person he is — on and off the field. Spencer helped Gross-Matos navigate his return from a suspension last summer that cost the player a chance to prepare for his junior year alongside his teammates.
“He’s a father to guys, a lot of guys who don’t have fathers,” Gross-Matos said of Spencer, now with the New York Giants. “He taught us so much and made me the person and player that I am.
“The biggest thing is staying positive with all the things that happen in life. You can’t get sad. Life’s not guaranteed, so you’ve got to stay positive and take opportunities when you can.”
Those opportunities will include a chance to play in front of big crowds again, something Gross-Matos is looking forward to.
Penn State will always have a special place in his heart, and no matter how loud or intense it gets during an NFL game — like the other obstacles in his path — it will be nothing new for him.
“There’s no stadium that can get as loud as Beaver Stadium,” he said. “On third down, it gets so loud, your whole body shakes. It’s like turbulence.”