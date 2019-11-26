The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel beat David Rittich on a rush 4:04 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Monday night.

Jared McCann scored his ninth goal, and Alex Galchenyuk got his first with the Penguins.

n Flyers 2, Canucks 1

PHILADELPHIA — Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift Philadelphia over Vancouver.

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek’s sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.

Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.

 

n Rangers 3, Wild 2, OT

NEW YORK — Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime to give New York a victory over Minnesota that moved goalie Henrik Lundqvist into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins list.

 

n Blue Jackets 1, Senators 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period, and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting Columbus to a victory over Ottawa.

 

n Lightning 5, Sabres 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Cedric Paquette and Ondrej Palat scored short-handed goals 49 seconds apart in the third period, and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo.

 

n Predators 3, Blues, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Daniel Carr scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and Nashville beat St. Louis.

