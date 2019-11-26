The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel beat David Rittich on a rush 4:04 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Monday night.
Jared McCann scored his ninth goal, and Alex Galchenyuk got his first with the Penguins.
n Flyers 2, Canucks 1
PHILADELPHIA — Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift Philadelphia over Vancouver.
Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek’s sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.
Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.
n Rangers 3, Wild 2, OT
NEW YORK — Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime to give New York a victory over Minnesota that moved goalie Henrik Lundqvist into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins list.
n Blue Jackets 1, Senators 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period, and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting Columbus to a victory over Ottawa.
n Lightning 5, Sabres 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Cedric Paquette and Ondrej Palat scored short-handed goals 49 seconds apart in the third period, and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo.
n Predators 3, Blues, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Daniel Carr scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and Nashville beat St. Louis.