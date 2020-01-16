The Daily Item
WATERFALL — Clayre Guyer hit three of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter as East Juniata shook off a sluggish first half and roared past Forbes Road, 37-26, in a nonleague girls basketball game Wednesday.
The Tigers (8-4) were limited to three first-quarter points on a Guyer 3, and trailed 15-11 at halftime. They scored 16 points in the third, with Guyer netting 11, to go up 27-18.
Guyer finished with a game-high 19 points, while Cypress Feltman added eight for East Juniata.
East Juniata 37, Forbes Road 26
East Juniata (8-4) 37
Cypress Feltman 1 6-10 8, Paris Feltman 0 2-2 2, Clayre Guyer 6 2-8 19, Thea Neimond 2 1-4 5, Leah Sankey 0 1-3 1, Alyssa Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 12-21 37.
3-point goals: Guyer 5.
Did not score: None.
Forbes Road 26
Q. McMath 4 1-3 9, H. Skiles 2 0-0 5, M. Hays 0 1-2 1, M. Strait 1 2-3 4, P. Kendall 3 0-0 7. Totals 10 4-8 26.
3-point goals: Kendall, Skiles.
Did not score: E. Gelvin.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 3 8 16 10 — 37
Forbes Road 5 10 3 8 — 26
n Warrior Run 67, Juniata 44
MIFFLINTOWN — The Defenders scored 43 second-half points to pull away for the nonleague win.
Sydney Hoffman scored 13 of her game-high 20 points after halftime for Warrior Run (9-4). Emily McKee added 17 points, and Gracy Beachel chipped in 15 for the Defenders.
Warrior Run 67, Juniata 44
Warrior Run (9-4) 67
Sydney Hoffman 6 6-6 20, Gracy Beachel 5 2-2 15, Jordan Hartman 1 2-2 5, Marissa Pick 0 2-2 2, Emily McKee 4 9-12 17, Katie Watkins 1 0-1 2, Lauren Watkins 1 0-0 2, Alayna Wilkins 0 2-2 2, Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 23-27 67.
3-point goals: Beachel 3, Hoffman 2, Hartman.
Did not score: Leah Grown.
Juniata (9-4) 44
Rowe Shepps 0 1-4 1, Mackenzie Bennett 3 2-4 11, Mya Rush 2 3-4 8, Talon Walton 4 0-2 8, Olivia Clark 1 8-10 10, Malin Kint 2 2-4 6. Totals 12 16-28 44.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Rush.
Did not score: Makenzi Beward, Semeria Malcolm, Cora Musser, Lorena Rivera, Anna Mae O’Brien, Chloe Beckenbaugh.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 10 14 21 22 — 67
Juniata 10 12 10 12 — 44