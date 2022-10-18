High School

CLASS 6A

Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);6-1;1

2.;Garnet Valley (1);8-0;2

3.;State College (6);8-0;4

4.;Coatesville (1);7-0;5

5.;Nazareth (11);7-1;8

6.;Emmaus (11);7-1;3

7.;Downingtown East (1);7-1;7

8.;North Allegheny (7);7-1;10

9.;Harrisburg (3);5-2;6

10.;Pennsbury (1);7-1;NR

Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 6-2, Central York (3) 7-1, Downingtown West (1) 6-1, McDowell (10) 6-2, Northampton (11) 8-0.

CLASS 5A

Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Upper Dublin (1);8-0;1

2.;Exeter Township (3);8-0;3

3.;Imhotep Charter (12);4-2;2

4.;Strath Haven (1);8-0;4

5.;Roman Catholic (12);6-1;5

6.;Bethel Park (7);7-1;7

7.;Solanco (3);8-0;8

8.;Cathedral Prep (10);6-2;9

9.;Chester (1);7-1;6

10.;Southern Lehigh (11);7-1;NR

Teams to watch: Elizabethtown (3) 7-1, Gateway (7) 6-2, Gettysburg (3) 6-2, Pine-Richland (7) 5-3, Upper St. Clair (7) 6-2.

CLASS 4A

Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Aliquippa (7);7-0;1

2.;Bishop McDevitt (3);6-1;2

3.;Jersey Shore (4);8-0;3

4.;Central Valley (7);8-0;4

5.;McKeesport (7);8-0;5

6.;Manheim Central (3);8-0;6

7.;Pope John Paul II (1);8-0;7

8.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);7-1;8

9.;Meadville (10);7-1;9

10.;Armstrong (7);7-1;10

Teams to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 6-1, Dallas (2) 7-1, Highlands (7) 8-0), West Allegheny (7) 7-1.

CLASS 3A

Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Wyomissing (3);8-0;1

2.;Danville (4);8-0;2

3.;Elizabeth Forward (7);8-0;3

4.;Belle Vernon (7);5-2;4

5.;Loyalsock (4);7-1;5

6.;Avonworth (7);7-1;6

7.;Lancaster Catholic (3);8-0;8

8.;West Perry (3);8-0;9

9.;Penn Cambria (6);7-1;

10.;Freeport (7);7-1;NR

Teams to watch: General McLane (10) 7-1, North Schuylkill (11) 6-2, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 6-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 6-2, Oil City (10) 6-2.

CLASS 2A

Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Farrell (10);7-1;1

2.;Mount Carmel (4);8-0;2

3.;Richland Township (6);8-0;3

4.;Lakeland (2);8-0;4

5.;Steel Valley (7);7-0;5

6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);8-0;6

7.;Beaver Falls (7);7-1;7

8.;Serra Catholic (7);7-1;8

9.;Troy Area (4);8-0;9

10.;Westinghouse (8);7-0;10

Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 6-2, Central Clarion (9) 8-0, Neshannock (7) 7-1, Sto-Rox (7) 5-2, Williams Valley (11) 6-2.

CLASS A

Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Canton (4);8-0;1

2.;Steelton-Highspire (3);6-1;2

3.;Bishop Canevin (7);7-1;3

4.;Tri-Valley (11);8-0;4

5.;Reynolds (10);7-1;5

6.;Muncy (4);7-0;6

7.;Penns Manor (6);8-0;8

8.;Eisenhower (10);8-0;9

9.;Northern Lehigh (11);7-1;10

10.;Northern Bedford (5);8-0;NR

Teams to watch: Laurel (7) 7-1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7) 7-1, Port Allegany (9) 7-1, Redbank Valley (9) 7-1, Windber (5) 7-1.

District 4 Power Rankings

6A (District 2-4-11)

(top 8 qualify)

School (record);Rating

1 Emmaus (7-1);.793941

2 Nazareth (7-1);.778971

3 Northampton (8-0);.771514

4 Freedom (6-2);.757093

5 Parkland (5-3);.683503

6 Hazleton (6-2);.663521

7 Stroudsburg (5-3);.627162

8 Wilkes-Barre (4-4);.575402

9 Williamsport (3-5).509625

10 Easton (3-5);.486234

11 Liberty (2-6);.471845

12 Dieruff (2-6);.402994

13 William Allen (0-8);.263306

Class 4A

(Top 4 qualify)

School (record);Rating

1 Jersey Shore (8-0);.783853

2 Milton (7-1);.696375

3 Selinsgrove (6-2);.629365

4 Shamokin (4-4);.483181

5 Shikellamy (1-7);.321180

Note: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech has elected not to participate.

Class 3A

(Top 8 qualify)

School (record);Rating

1 Danville (8-0);.785450

2 Loyalsock Township (7-1);.684979

3 Mifflinburg (6-2);.634434

4 Montoursville (4-4);.497354

5 Athens (5-3);.465266

6 Warrior Run (3-5);.393614

7 Lewisburg (1-7);.306928

Note: Central Columbia, Midd-West and Cowanesque Valley have elected not to participate.

Class 2A

(Top 8 qualify)

School (record);Rating

1 Mount Carmel (8-0);.800206

2 Troy (8-0);.722198

3 Southern Columbia (5-3);.591372

4 Bloomsburg (5-3);.550913

5 Hughesville (4-4);.458887

6 Line Mountain (4-4);.443626

7 Towanda (2-6);.339098

8 North Penn-Mansfield (1-7);.319547

9 Wellsboro (1-7);.288079

10 Wyalusing Valley (2-6);.269111

Class A

(Top 4 qualify)

School (record);Rating

1 Canton (8-0);.700938

2 Muncy (6-0);.683703

3 South Williamsport (4-3);.474768

4 Northwest (5-3);.460507

5 Montgomery (1-7);.246824

Note: Bucktail has elected not to participate.

