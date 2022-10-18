High School
pennlive.com rankings
CLASS 6A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);6-1;1
2.;Garnet Valley (1);8-0;2
3.;State College (6);8-0;4
4.;Coatesville (1);7-0;5
5.;Nazareth (11);7-1;8
6.;Emmaus (11);7-1;3
7.;Downingtown East (1);7-1;7
8.;North Allegheny (7);7-1;10
9.;Harrisburg (3);5-2;6
10.;Pennsbury (1);7-1;NR
Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 6-2, Central York (3) 7-1, Downingtown West (1) 6-1, McDowell (10) 6-2, Northampton (11) 8-0.
CLASS 5A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Upper Dublin (1);8-0;1
2.;Exeter Township (3);8-0;3
3.;Imhotep Charter (12);4-2;2
4.;Strath Haven (1);8-0;4
5.;Roman Catholic (12);6-1;5
6.;Bethel Park (7);7-1;7
7.;Solanco (3);8-0;8
8.;Cathedral Prep (10);6-2;9
9.;Chester (1);7-1;6
10.;Southern Lehigh (11);7-1;NR
Teams to watch: Elizabethtown (3) 7-1, Gateway (7) 6-2, Gettysburg (3) 6-2, Pine-Richland (7) 5-3, Upper St. Clair (7) 6-2.
CLASS 4A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Aliquippa (7);7-0;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (3);6-1;2
3.;Jersey Shore (4);8-0;3
4.;Central Valley (7);8-0;4
5.;McKeesport (7);8-0;5
6.;Manheim Central (3);8-0;6
7.;Pope John Paul II (1);8-0;7
8.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);7-1;8
9.;Meadville (10);7-1;9
10.;Armstrong (7);7-1;10
Teams to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 6-1, Dallas (2) 7-1, Highlands (7) 8-0), West Allegheny (7) 7-1.
CLASS 3A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Wyomissing (3);8-0;1
2.;Danville (4);8-0;2
3.;Elizabeth Forward (7);8-0;3
4.;Belle Vernon (7);5-2;4
5.;Loyalsock (4);7-1;5
6.;Avonworth (7);7-1;6
7.;Lancaster Catholic (3);8-0;8
8.;West Perry (3);8-0;9
9.;Penn Cambria (6);7-1;
10.;Freeport (7);7-1;NR
Teams to watch: General McLane (10) 7-1, North Schuylkill (11) 6-2, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 6-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 6-2, Oil City (10) 6-2.
CLASS 2A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Farrell (10);7-1;1
2.;Mount Carmel (4);8-0;2
3.;Richland Township (6);8-0;3
4.;Lakeland (2);8-0;4
5.;Steel Valley (7);7-0;5
6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);8-0;6
7.;Beaver Falls (7);7-1;7
8.;Serra Catholic (7);7-1;8
9.;Troy Area (4);8-0;9
10.;Westinghouse (8);7-0;10
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 6-2, Central Clarion (9) 8-0, Neshannock (7) 7-1, Sto-Rox (7) 5-2, Williams Valley (11) 6-2.
CLASS A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Canton (4);8-0;1
2.;Steelton-Highspire (3);6-1;2
3.;Bishop Canevin (7);7-1;3
4.;Tri-Valley (11);8-0;4
5.;Reynolds (10);7-1;5
6.;Muncy (4);7-0;6
7.;Penns Manor (6);8-0;8
8.;Eisenhower (10);8-0;9
9.;Northern Lehigh (11);7-1;10
10.;Northern Bedford (5);8-0;NR
Teams to watch: Laurel (7) 7-1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7) 7-1, Port Allegany (9) 7-1, Redbank Valley (9) 7-1, Windber (5) 7-1.
District 4 Power Rankings
6A (District 2-4-11)
(top 8 qualify)
School (record);Rating
1 Emmaus (7-1);.793941
2 Nazareth (7-1);.778971
3 Northampton (8-0);.771514
4 Freedom (6-2);.757093
5 Parkland (5-3);.683503
6 Hazleton (6-2);.663521
7 Stroudsburg (5-3);.627162
8 Wilkes-Barre (4-4);.575402
9 Williamsport (3-5).509625
10 Easton (3-5);.486234
11 Liberty (2-6);.471845
12 Dieruff (2-6);.402994
13 William Allen (0-8);.263306
Class 4A
(Top 4 qualify)
School (record);Rating
1 Jersey Shore (8-0);.783853
2 Milton (7-1);.696375
3 Selinsgrove (6-2);.629365
4 Shamokin (4-4);.483181
5 Shikellamy (1-7);.321180
Note: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech has elected not to participate.
Class 3A
(Top 8 qualify)
School (record);Rating
1 Danville (8-0);.785450
2 Loyalsock Township (7-1);.684979
3 Mifflinburg (6-2);.634434
4 Montoursville (4-4);.497354
5 Athens (5-3);.465266
6 Warrior Run (3-5);.393614
7 Lewisburg (1-7);.306928
Note: Central Columbia, Midd-West and Cowanesque Valley have elected not to participate.
Class 2A
(Top 8 qualify)
School (record);Rating
1 Mount Carmel (8-0);.800206
2 Troy (8-0);.722198
3 Southern Columbia (5-3);.591372
4 Bloomsburg (5-3);.550913
5 Hughesville (4-4);.458887
6 Line Mountain (4-4);.443626
7 Towanda (2-6);.339098
8 North Penn-Mansfield (1-7);.319547
9 Wellsboro (1-7);.288079
10 Wyalusing Valley (2-6);.269111
Class A
(Top 4 qualify)
School (record);Rating
1 Canton (8-0);.700938
2 Muncy (6-0);.683703
3 South Williamsport (4-3);.474768
4 Northwest (5-3);.460507
5 Montgomery (1-7);.246824
Note: Bucktail has elected not to participate.