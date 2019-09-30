The Daily Item
While junior linebacker/running back Ryan Aument suggested effort as a critical component of Selinsgrove’s 30-13 win over Loyalsock, the Seals’ heightened energy levels proved counterproductive at times during Friday’s game.
Although Selinsgrove limited the Lancers to 84 rushing yards and dropped the visitors 11 times behind the line of scrimmage — including a pair of quarterback sacks — the Seals zipped past Loyalsock backs on a number of snaps that also could have been losses. Or, at the very least, plays that netted nothing at all.
Loyalsock quarterback Chase Cavanaugh proved to be just as elusive as the Lancers’ running backs. Cavanaugh, who was sacked twice in the first quarter and lost yardage on another early tote, gained a team-high 48 yards on 13 tries.
“After their one drive that ended with the Teague Hoover interception, I said, ‘Guys, we’re in position; we’re just over-pursuing,’” Seals coach Derek Hicks said. “D-Line, they’re doing a great job shooting gaps, getting depth, but we were running past things.
“Their running backs did a great job of just jump cut, let things run past them, and they’d get three or four yards,” Hicks continued. “That’s good for us, because going forward that’s something we need to correct.”
Regardless of the Seals’ tendency to over-pursue, they still posted a strong result on the heels of a good defensive showing at Berwick.
“It was awesome,” Aument said. “Great game everywhere — offense and defense.”
“It’s good,” Hicks added. “We’ve got Shamokin coming up and that’s going to be a physical game. I thought this was a great prep game for heading out to Shamokin.”
—Michael Bullock
Meeting their match
Danville opened Friday’s game at Central Columbia with three consecutive runs by freshman Carson Persing out of the Wildcat formation. The plays gained 13 total yards and a first down, moving the ball into Blue Jays territory.
A year earlier, against those same Blue Jays, the Ironmen used Persing’s eldest brother, Peyton, in the Wildcat, and he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a victory.
The dynamic freshman Persing — who entered the game with 546 yards and six touchdowns on 13 receptions — touched the ball only six more times on offense over the final 3 1/2 quarters. He caught five passes for 49 yards, but neither he nor older brother Ian (10 catches, 83 yards) touched the ball on the Ironmen’s lone scoring drive.
Central’s defense kept both Persing brothers from turning short passes into game-breaking long ones with its scheme, which relied on penetration by the defensive front and sure tackling.
“They had a really good game plan,” said Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup. “They had double-coverage on top of Carson, which made it really difficult on the outside. That, coupled with the pressure, made it difficult to get going on offense.
“We’ve relied on the big play, and what Central did (Friday was) they limited the big plays. They took away our big pass plays, which has been hurting other teams all year.”
The Blue Jays also intercepted Ironmen junior KJ Riley three times. He was picked off only once in the first five games.
“Very good coverage,” said Raup. “You’ve got to tip your cap to their secondary. They played an excellent game. Those (interceptions) were not accidents. They were in great position; they broke on the ball very well; and they made plays.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Honoring a legend
Mount Carmel senior Jack Chapman wore No. 41 during Friday night’s 49-13 win over Mifflinburg on homecoming at Jazz Diminick Field at The Silver Bowl.
Chapman normally wears No. 44, but wore No. 41 to honor the late Joe Costello, one of the Red Tornadoes’ all-time great linebackers.
Costello is one of only two Mount Carmel linebackers (with Vince Yasenchak) to be named all-state first team twice in his career. He posted a school-record 406 tackles in his career.
Costello was killed in a construction accident in 2004.
—Todd Hummel
Missed opportunity
Line Mountain had a chance to extend an early 7-6 lead over Williams Valley late in the opening quarter Friday.
The Eagles put together a nice 12-play drive, but, facing a fourth-and-9 from the Williams Valley 19-yard line, Evan Herb was chased out of the pocket and forced to throw on the run.
The pass was intercepted in the end zone by Williams Valley’s Bo Raho. The Vikings then marched 80 yards on 13 plays to take the lead for good.
—Cody Smith