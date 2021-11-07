The Daily Item
Milton was in a truly unique situation Friday.
The Black Panthers had the opportunity to end a near decade-long drought with their first postseason win since 2012. Yet, because they’ve had such a successful season, they were heavily favored as the District 4 Class 3A second seed.
So much for playing the role of plucky playoff underdog.
Anything short of a win over North Penn-Mansfield would have been a tremendous disappointment to the Milton program.
“We make it real simple,” Milton freshman Chris Doyle said. “We can’t really handle the big things because we’re not there yet, so we just break it down and keep it simple: Win every play, and give your best every play.
“If we all are doing that, then we’re winning this game.”
Doyle and senior Ashton Canelo spearheaded a rushing attack that generated 229 yards and four touchdowns in the first half at Central Columbia H.S. The Black Panthers stretched their legs with three scores in the second quarter for 28-0 halftime lead, ultimately posting 35 points for their fifth 30-point game of the season (and first since Sept. 17).
“The message we gave them this week was, What you did the first 10 weeks means nothing,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “Everybody’s 0-0. Seedings mean nothing. You have to come out and play.
“I think our kids understood that.”
The Black Panthers (7-4) earned a semifinal date with third-seeded Montoursville (6-5) at 7 p.m. Friday back at Central Columbia. The winner plays either No. 1 Danville or No. 4 Loyalsock for the title.
“There’s been the potential the last few years; we just didn’t have as many guys (invested),” said Milton quarterback Xzavier Minium. “This summer, there was just a ton of kids that were dedicated. They put in the work and wanted to be successful. We all trusted in each other to do it.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Outstanding performanceBloomsburg trailed Mount Carmel 20-0 at the half on Saturday afternoon, and it looked to be just a matter of time before the game would be in the mercy rule.
The game eventually did get to the running clock, but not before Panthers quarterback Michael Widom and the Bloomsburg offense gave the Red Tornadoes some problems.
In the first half, Widom completed just 4-of-15 passes for 56 yards and had 7 yards rushing. However, on a third-and-9 from the Panthers’ 28, Widom and the offense came alive.
The senior quarterback avoided a furious rush, making a defender miss, and, as he got to the sideline, launched himself off one foot and threw the ball down the sideline. Damon Rasmussen caught the pass for a 25-yard gain and a first down.
Then on a third-and-10, Widom made a similar play. Scrambling to his right, he avoided the rush near the right sideline, and got some help from a receiver. Parker Jones settled at the sideline and caught a pass that was out of bounds, keeping one foot in for a 12-yard gain before falling out.
On the next play, Widom hit Daniel Guzevich with a touchdown pass to cut the Mount Carmel lead to 20-7.
After the Red Tornadoes answered with a touchdown, Widom hit three consecutive passes, and the Panthers scored on a halfback option pass to get within two scores.
Although Bloomsburg never stopped the Mount Carmel offense, the Panthers put together another drive in the fourth quarter before being stopped on a fourth down in Mount Carmel territory.
In the second half, Widom was 8-of-15 for for 110 yards and a score, along with 48 yards rushing on scrambles.
—Todd Hummel
Dual-threatSelinsgrove’s coaching staff has been trying different ways to get Brandon Hile the ball on offense.
The senior moved to tailback last season, after spending time at receiver for the Seals.
Selinsgrove’s been taking advantage of that versatility, lining up Hile at receiver in a bunch set when Tucker Teats is at halfback.
A perfect example came on Selinsgrove’s first touchdown during Friday night’s 42-13 win over Shamokin in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
Hile lined up in the middle of a bunch set on the left side of the formation, turning Mark Pastore’s pass into a 30-yard touchdown just 2:08 into the game.
“I go where ever Coach Hicks tells me to,” Hile said. “I just try to fill my role, and help my team win.”
—Todd Hummel
X-factorMilton junior Xzavier Minium has made great strides in his first season as a starting quarterback, and he showed off another dimension of his game Friday.
Minium made four plays in the third quarter that illustrated his escapability, including a pair of fourth-down conversions.
The Black Panthers faced fourth-and-8 on the opening series of the second half when Minium rolled to his left and popped a pass over a defender to Ashton Canelo for a 16-yard gain. The series ended on downs inside the North Penn-Mansfield 5, but Minium stayed upright through contact to take a shot at the corner of the end zone.
A few minutes later, Minium chased down a errant shotgun snap and scrambled through a thicket of about four oncoming defenders before pushing a short pass to Canelo that lost 6 yards — or about one-third of the damage had Minium opted to simply fall on the loose ball.
An exasperated North Penn-Mansfield fan hollered “Come on!” after the play.
“It comes with playing and just the work,” Minium said. “Sometimes I’ll be aware that there’s going to be two or three kids coming, and I’ll have to make a quick read and find where to go.
“I’m just thinking about trying to get back to the line of scrimmage and getting as many yards as possible.”
Three plays later, on fourth-and-11, Minium dropped back to pass, surveyed the field, then tucked the ball and bolted for exactly 11 yards to the Panthers 2. Chris Doyle scored on the next span for a 35-0 lead.
—Scott Dudinskie
History-making gameMount Carmel set several marks during Saturday’s win.
John Darrah became just the fifth Red Tornadoes coach to win at least 50 games. He joined Jazz Diminick (267), Mike Terry (102), Mike Brennan (84) and Whitey Williams (81) as the only coaches to win 50 games in program history.
Xaviar Diaz, Julien Stellar and Pedro Feliciano became the first three Tornadoes to rush for 100 yards apiece in a game since 1998, when Nick Sebes, Jon Veach and Al Bailey did it.
Freshman Al Bailey scored the final touchdown Saturday for Mount Carmel.
—Todd Hummel