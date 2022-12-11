HERSHEY — It might seem like an exaggeration to claim that Isaac Carter’s decision to play football after the end of the Southern Columbia boys soccer season changed the course of the PIAA Class 2A football playoffs, but you’d be hard-pressed to convince the Tigers.
Coaches and players praised Carter’s efforts at defensive tackle all postseason, and Friday’s 37-22 win over Westinghouse in the state championship game was no different.
Carter had three solo tackles, and four total, along with a forced fumble in the Southern Columbia victory. It was the Tigers’ sixth consecutive Class 2A title and the program’s 13th state crown overall.
“What Isaac did, he freed up a lot of things. In fact, Trinity started to double team him in the semifinal, that’s how much they respected him,” Southern Columbia defensive coordinator Andy Mills said. “Just think about it: In four weeks, he went from the soccer field to being double-teamed in the state semifinals.”
Credit where it’s dueSouthern Columbia coach Jim Roth had nothing but praise for the Westinghouse defense, especially its secondary.
The Tigers had plenty of trouble getting going against the Bulldogs, and it wasn’t just because their defensive line and linebackers were so good. Their defensive backs made some of the more impressive hits.
Middle linebacker Ty Abrams had a team-high 10 tackles, including eight solo stops for the Bulldogs, but safety Tymir O’Neil had nine tackles, and freshman defensive back Keyshawn Robinson added four. Robinson made a devastating hit on Southern Columbia fullback Wes Barnes at the goal line to prevent a first-half touchdown.
“That was what stopped us most of the time,” Roth said of the defensive backs. “There were a lot of times where we were stopped for no gain, and it was a defensive back making the tackle. Sometimes those guys aren’t accounted for — you have blockers for the line and the linebackers, but not for the defensive backs. If it wasn’t quick-hitter or we didn’t break a couple of tackles, we didn’t get much (in the running game).”
One for the highlight reelTigers senior Braeden Wisloski made a run in the second quarter that caused former Penn State and NFL player Brandon Noble, who was providing color commentary on PCN for the TV broadcast, exclaim ‘Oh, boy!’ under his breath.
The senior halfback, who has pledged to play at Maryland, took a handoff in motion to the right side of the formation. With a Westinghouse defensive end pushing into the backfield, Wisloski put his hand a lineman’s shoulder and made a nifty cut upfield, followed by another quick cut in the hole, which is when Noble reacted.
As Wisloski took off downfield, the Bulldogs hemmed him at the sideline. He paused at the Westinghouse 35, made a jump-cut to the wide side of the field to elude one tackler, then made a complete spin to continue down the sideline into the red zone at the Bulldogs’ 18-yard line.
The Tigers couldn’t take advantage of the spectacular play, however, as Carter’s 21-yard field goal attempt sailed just wide of the left upright.