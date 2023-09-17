The Daily Item
Conventional wisdom suggested Milton would have to play a near-perfect game Friday to upset Mount Carmel, which was ranked among the state’s best in Class 2A.
Well, the Black Panthers didn’t play anything close to perfect in their 12-7 win. In fact, as first-year coach Curt Zettlemoyer said, “It was a circus at times, to put it plainly.”
He’s not wrong.
On the game’s opening series, Milton lined up to punt from its 36 and committed back-to-back penalties — illegal procedure and delay of game. There was a fumble at midfield late in the first quarter recovered by the Red Tornadoes’ Maddox Reid. There was a blocked extra-point and later a blocked field goal. And before punts on two second-quarter possessions — just three minutes apart — Zettlemoyer was forced to burn timeouts because the Black Panthers didn’t have the correct personnel on the field.
Still, Milton scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:41 to play in the half, and shut out Mount Carmel over the game’s final 32 1/2 minutes for one of the most memorable wins in Tomato Bowl history.
“They respond (to adversity) — and that’s something that shows our senior leadership. That’s a sign of maturity,” said Zettlemoyer. “Coach (Richard) Shnyder talked about it before the game, and he said, ‘Listen, fellas, it’s going to be like climbing a mountain.’ We talked about staying strong throughout the game, and they did.”
To underscore Zettlemoyer’s point, Black Panthers senior Gary Verdinelli made a couple bacon-saving plays on poor punt snaps following each of those second-quarter timeouts. On the first, a high snap from the Milton 20 forced the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Verdinelli to chase the ball to the goal line and quickly wheel around for a hurried boot to the Black Panthers’ 27.
Mount Carmel scored five plays later to take a 7-6 lead, and soon forced another punt on fourth-and-31 from the Milton 11. This time, Verdinelli had to corral a low, skidding snap, but he boomed a 48-yard punt to push the ball across midfield.
The Red Tornadoes didn’t score again.
“We practiced all week long and we were mentally focused. We gave our 100 percent off the field and on the field,” said Verdinelli. “We showed that we’re a solid team, and if we work together we can do what we got to do as long as we do our job.”
—Scott Dudinskie
No passing fancyMount Carmel had a tough go Friday, as well.
In addition to being blanked over the final 2 1/2 quarters, the Red Tornadoes fell behind in the first quarter due in part to broken coverage. Then, late in the period, they briefly lost senior quarterback Cole Spears to a hard hit near their sideline.
The game’s first touchdown was off a deep pass from Milton quarterback Cale Bastian on a third-and-8. Bastian rolled to his right and fired downfield to Monty Fisher, the only receiver in the trips set to run a streak. Mount Carmel defensive back Andrew Lukoskie got turned around trying to locate the ball, and Fisher ran under it for an easy catch and stroll into the end zone, capping the 55-yard play.
“I think (Lukoskie) just lost the ball,” said Fisher. “We came out pretty strong, and it just set the tone real quick. I like how we just performed overall.”
Mount Carmel sophomore Gavin Marshalek was 3-of-3 for 23 yards — including a pair of 10-yard throws for third-down conversions — during the series Spears was injured. The 40-yard drive ended on downs at the Milton 13 on the first play of the second quarter, and Spears returned to finish the game — though his string of three 200-yard games (and Mount Carmel’s streak of 12 100-yard passing games) ended.
—Scott Dudinskie
Gaining yards in bunchesMilton had great success running the ball from a formation that featured a bunched set of receivers next to a tackle. The tight group and resulting unbalanced line screamed power run, which the Black Panthers did — but to the opposite side of the formation.
Chris Doyle, a 5-10, 190-pound senior wrecking ball, ran the play twice in the first half — picking up 18 yards on third-and-16, and 27 more on a fourth-and-4. He added a 7-yard gain on a second-and-6 in the third quarter just two plays after converting a third down by running toward the bunch side. Mount Carmel stuffed him for a 1-yard loss the last time Milton gave the look, but Doyle converted fourth-and-2 on the next play.
“(It’s) heart. I think the kids just believe in each other,” Zettlemoyer said of having success despite tipping his hand. “They felt like they really failed in Week One, and the came out here with something to prove, a little chip on their shoulder, and they played that way.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Catching upEarly in the first half at Danville, it was quite apparent how much Loyalsock’s offense missed with Jaylen Andrews on the sideline.
Andrews, who played with a cast on his right hand in Danville’s 28-25 victory, didn’t line up on offense until the final two drives of the second quarter.
With their all-state receiver on the field, Loyalsock scored two touchdowns on its final two drives of the half. The Lancers didn’t go downfield to Andrews often — just one attempt over 20 yards — and Danville committed a pass interference on that play, but it was offset when Loyalsock was flagged for a hold.
—Todd Hummel
Big early returnsDanville rolled up 146 yards and two scores on its first two drives of the game, taking a quick 14-0 lead on the Lancers. That turned out to be more than half of its offensive output in the game.
Danville managed 222 yards the rest of the way as the Lancers’ defense found its groove. The Ironmen’s Bo Sheptock topped 90 yards rushing during those first two drives yet didn’t hit the century mark.
A lot of it had to do with the Loyalsock pass rush, which forced Danville quarterback Madden Patrick to rush his throws at times. Patrick was completing more than 70 percent of his passes entering the game. He was 6-of-9 to start the game on Danville’s opening scoring drives, and 8-of-16 before leaving late in the third quarter with an injury suffered on a sack.
—Todd Hummel
Up to the challengeDanville’s defense allowed 25 points in the win, but without some great plays on fourth down by that group Loyalsock probably would have won the game.
With the Lancers in Danville territory in the first half after an Ironmen fumble, Loyalsock tried to get Jamaire Harden one-on-one down the field against Danville cornerback Gabe Petrus. On both third-and 12 and fourth-and-12 from the Danville 27, Loyalsock’s Tyler Gee tested Petrus in the end zone. Each time Petrus got his hand on the ball, knocking it away for an incompletion.
With Loyalsock within 21-19 on the series after Patrick was injured, the Lancers faced third-and-4 from the Danville 16. The Lancers tried a handoff to the outside with Logan Bastian. Danville linebacker Cameron Kiersch stood up Bastian about a half-yard from the first down and pushed him back, forcing fourth-and-short. Loyalsock then tried a quarterback run out of the shotgun, but Ironmen sophomore linebacker Landon Kehoe made the stop short of the first down.
—Todd Hummel
Young and successful Selinsgrove punter Carter Young proved in the Seals’ 42-7 win over Shamokin that kickers are athletes, too.
A high snap on a fourth-and-10 had Young picking up the ball — after one little bobble — about 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage with a host of Indians in pursuit.
Young avoided one tackler and got the punt away, pinning the Indians at their 7.
Through four games, Young is averaging 40.7 yards per punt. Six of his 16 punts have pinned opponents inside their own 20.
—The Daily Item