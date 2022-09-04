The Daily Item
One of Derek Hicks’ big concerns coming into the season was the play of Selinsgrove’s secondary. The Seals lost both starting cornerbacks and all-state safety Teague Hoover to graduation.
Sophomore Gavin Bastian started at safety in the opener against Bellefonte, but an injury to the Seals quarterback Mark Pastore in the second quarter of Friday’s 17-14 win over Juniata forced the Seals to scramble players all over the field.
Bastian moved to quarterback, moving him away from wide receiver and safety. That forced Hicks’ son, Caleb, to play safety in place of Bastian, and the junior responded. Not only did he have two interceptions, but he was also third on the team with seven tackles.
Selinsgrove’s pass defense allowed just 64 yards, 58 of which came on a wide receiver screen that Coach Hicks called “the perfect pick play for the defense we had called.”
Along with Caleb Hicks’ two picks, Bastian added a third for the Seals. Though Selinsgrove had just two sacks in the game, the pass rush pressured Juniata’s Aaron Kanagy, who completed 36 percent of his passes in the game.
—Todd Hummel
‘Playing hard ... nasty’It is said that once is chance, twice is coincidence, and a third time’s a pattern.
Mifflinburg will test that idea at Shamokin this week after opening the season with consecutive shutout victories.
The Wildcats didn’t just hold Midd-West and Central Columbia scoreless, though. They smothered their opponents, allowing the Mustangs just 55 passing yards and 4 rushing yards on 30 carries, and surrendering 9 passing and 39 rushing on 28 carries to the Blue Jays. All told, that’s 107 total yards in two games and just 0.7 yards per carry.
“I think it starts on the offensive end,” said Wildcats linebacker Carter Breed. “We have a good offensive drive — and we don’t really necessarily need a touchdown — but as soon as we have good offense, our team gets hype. We’re all in unison. That gets us all going.
“There’s always something that gets everyone hyped up, and that affects our defense mentally.”
On Friday, Mifflinburg opened the game with three first downs on a 46-yard drive to the Central Columbia 22. The series ended on downs when a play-action pass down the middle of the field was broken up. The Blue Jays took over and broke a 10-yard run on their first snap.
That was one of only two times in the game that Central play went for more than eight yards. The other was a 16-yard gain late in the first quarter when quarterback Logan Welkom was flushed out of the pocket and found running room for 16 yards.
“Defensively they’re just playing hard and playing nasty,” said Wildcats coach Jason Dressler.
—Scott Dudinskie
Eyeing a rare 3-0 start
There was some confusion in the Blue Jay Stadium auxiliary press box Friday about the last time Mifflinburg started a season 2-0. There were no ready answers on the field, either, following the Wildcats’ 35-0 win over Central Columbia.
Turns out it was as recently as 2019 when Mifflinburg actually surged to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011. Perhaps a better question, then, is, how long has it been since the Wildcats looked as dominant at the start of a season as they have in their 54-0 and 35-0 wins? Jason Dressler has a better grasp of why than how long.
“Number one is just the kids, the kind of athletes we have and just the overall abilities of the kids — that’s where it starts,” Mifflinburg’s coach said. “Number two, our goal is to get so many of them involved. Offensively, you see the ball in so many guys’ hands. We’re looking at what are our kids strong at, and put them in those positions to find success.”
To his point, eight Wildcats had receptions by the 3:21 mark of the first quarter Friday, and four had first-quarter carries.
—Scott Dudinskie
Throwing Shik for a loop
Mifflin County had not won a game since October 2019 before it ended a 17-game losing streak against Central Mountain in the opener. Well, now Huskies have a winning streak after pulling away from Shikellamy in a 35-13 win Friday in Lewistown.
Quarterback Landen Eichhorn completed just six passes for 49 yards in the opener. It was a far different story Friday against the Braves as he hit 18 of 26 passes for 256 yards and 4 TDs, including three in the first half. The four TD passes were a school record.
Eichhorn bridged the first and second quarters with eight consecutive completions.
—William Bowman
Double trouble at Danville
Danville may be turning the cliche “if you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one” on its head.
Ironmen senior Zach Gordon and sophomore Madden Patrick split time again Friday, combining to go 8-for-10 with 188 yards and 4 TDs.
Patrick has three completions in the first two games, all for TDs, while Gordon is 12-for-15 with 4 scores.
—William Bowman