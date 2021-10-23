The Daily Item
Henry Hynoski likely didn’t realize Danville junior Carson Persing was nearing several receiving milestones Friday, such as 50 catches and 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season and 3,000 yards for his career.
Shamokin’s coach just didn’t want to see Persing take over the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game. So the Indians devoted extra attention to Persing, and held him without a catch for three-plus quarters.
Problem was, shading defenders Persing’s way thinned Shamokin’s run defense, which Ironmen junior Ty Stauffer gashed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
“They were all keying on Carson, and he’s a big team player — he didn’t get upset,” said Stauffer, who totaled five TDs in a 41-21 win. “Of course, they’re going to key on him — he’s amazing — but that opened up holes. I’m just thankful we were able to (capitalize).”
Stauffer had 90 rushing yards and a pair of scores at halftime, but he doubled those numbers precisely in the third quarter as Danville forged a 28-14 lead.
Then, early in the fourth quarter, Persing got loose for a 55-yard touchdown reception that included a fumble and recovery 23 yards from the end zone. He later added a 14-yard catch on fourth-and-11 from Shamokin’s 38 to finish with two catches for 69 yards and a TD in the game. He has 48 catches for 932 yards and 11 TDs this season, and 154 catches for 2,918 yards and 33 TDs in his career.
“It took us to stack the box in the run game for him to get open,” said Hynoski. “So we did a good job defending him the first half, but we had to do something to address the run. We stacked the box and they had him one-on-one. When you have weapons like that, it’s extremely tough to defend.”
Persing impacted the game in the first half, too. He almost answered a touchdown that put the Indians ahead 14-7 in the second quarter by returning the ensuing kickoff 69 yards to the Shamokin 17. Colin Seedor had an angle on the return for a TD-saving tackle. Later in the half, Persing broke up a long pass downfield that was intended for Seedor in man coverage.
“It was harder to get him the football tonight — we’re going to have weeks where that happens,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “Certainly, other guys picked up the slack.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Sharing the wealthWhen Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth talks about having a balanced offense as the Tigers draw closer to the playoffs, he is typically speaking about his passing game rounding into shape.
Now the veteran coach is referring to his running game.
With Liam Klebon out of the foreseeable future, sophomore Blake Wise is taking snaps for Southern. Wise has been working without fullback Wes Barnes and halfback Braeden Wisloski at times.
“If we have all three of our running backs back there, we can have some balance, and spread the carries around,” Roth said. Gavin Garcia, Barnes and Wisloski combined for 35 carries in Friday’s 49-7 win over Selinsgrove.
Barnes had 121 yards rushing and score; Garcia finished with three touchdowns and 98 yards; Wisloski added 86 yards.
The Tigers expected Barnes’ return to the lineup, but Wisloski had been dealing with a nagging ankle injury since the season opener against Berwick.
“We knew Wes was going to be OK,” Roth said, “but it was nice to see Braeden finish the game.”
—Todd Hummel
No passing fancyRoth’s biggest concern Friday was Selinsgrove’s passing game.
Seals sophomore quarterback Mark Pastore, freshman receiver Gavin Bastian and senior receiver Nate Aument have given the Seals offense an added dimension this year.
“You could see how they’ve improved over the season,” Roth said.
One of the Tigers’ biggest defensive issues entering the game was pass defense.
“We were concerned with their passing game. We haven’t played many teams that passed the ball this year, but, when we have, we had some troubles with it,” Roth said. “Now we’ve made some changes since early in the year. Early on (Friday), we didn’t play the pass very well, but we did a much better job as the game went on.”
Pastore was 3-of-3 for 72 yards on the opening drive, and the Seals grabbed a 7-0 lead.
After that series, Southern Columbia limited Selinsgrove to 3-of-10 passing for 3 yards.
—Todd Hummel
Dialing long distanceShamokin just missed connecting on a handful deep passes that could have turned Friday’s game upside down.
Indians quarterback Brett Nye opened the scoring with a pinpoint 19-yard fade to Colin Seedor on a fourth-and-4 play, capping Nye’s 5-for-6 start.
Later in the first quarter, Nye led Seedor a few yards too deep on a pump-and-go along the left sideline, spoiling a likely TD play. Nye then went deep down the middle for Seedor in the second quarter with a pass that hung up just long enough for Persing to bat it away on third-and-7.
In the third quarter, a downfield shot on fourth-and-7 from outside the red zone sailed through Seedor’s arms. Nye also looked deep for Tyler Whary late in the game with a pass that was deflected away by Persing.
None of the four series that included a near-miss produced points.
“They were right there,” said Hynoski. “The one on the corner here (intended for Whary) was just a great play by (Persing). I thought Brett threw the ball well and the protection was good ... just inches away it seemed like at a lot of points in this game. Inches away.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Shouldering the loadStauffer’s career game, which culminated in 302 yards — 239 rushing, 63 receiving, according to official team statistics — and five touchdowns were the result of a career-high 34 touches.
Perhaps the most impressive sequence was a string of eight consecutive carries on a drive late in the first half.
With Danville trailing Shamokin 14-7, Stauffer took the ball eight straight times, moving from the Ironmen’s 43 to Shamokin’s 5 (with the aid of an offsides penalty). He had gains of 14 and 12 yards in the series, and he wound up catching a touchdown pass on a fake field goal to tie the score at 14.
Stauffer, who hadn’t rushed the ball more than 22 times in a game, had 11 second-quarter carries. He was stopped for a loss only twice on 30 runs.
“It was definitely tiring — Shamokin’s a very physical team — but, you know, it was exciting,” he said. “I was happy to get the chance to do that. Not many backs can say they get that many carries in a big game like this.”
—Scott Dudinskie
‘A learning experience’Selinsgrove had ripped off six straight wins after starting the year 0-2. After dropping Friday’s game, the Seals have to regroup quickly with a trip to Montoursville and the District 4 playoffs looming in the next few weeks.
“I told them after the game, we have to see what we can improve. We don’t have an easy one next week, and then it’s ‘lose and your season’s over,’” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “We just have to look at (Friday’s loss) as a learning experience. Fortunately, it doesn’t really affect our seeding (in districts) or anything like that. It was a good opponent for us, and you hope that pays dividends going forward.”
—Todd Hummel