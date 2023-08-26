The Daily Item
Shikellamy sophomore Brody Rebuck showed Friday exactly why coach Jim Keiser was excited about what the quarterback can do in the spread offense the Braves installed this season.
In a 21-7 victory at Central Columbia, the Braves’ first touchdown came as a direct result of Rebuck’s poise in the pocket.
The Blue Jays’ Alex Zeisloft came unblocked off the left end on a blitz. Rebuck stared him down, and, as Zeisloft got closer, he juked the linebacker to avoid the sack. Rebuck then fired a ball down the field to freshman Thomas Pollock, who made a great play on the ball, and finished off a 78-yard catch-and-run for Shikellamy’s first score of 2023 season.
Pollock is another player Keiser raved about in the preseason, noting not to be fooled by his lack of size. Pollock, listed at 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, didn’t look that small when he made the catch, going up in the air and snatching the ball away from a defensive back.
—Todd Hummel
The yardage and play numbers from Selinsgrove’s 28-21 victory over Delaware Valley seem like the Seals escaped with a victory.
However, many things were hidden — and not so hidden — that went in the Seals’ favor on Friday.
The big one, of course, was turnovers. Selinsgrove dominated in that category, helped by Andrew Sassaman’s two forced fumbles, including a strip sack of quarterback Tyler Bird that led to Caleb Geipel’s 30-yard, scoop-and-score that gave the Seals a 28-14 advantage.
The Warriors ran 82 plays — exactly twice the number of plays Selinsgrove’s offense ran — and outgained the Seals by a 354-228 margin, but Selinsgrove’s special teams made sure the Warriors didn’t have good field position.
Kicker/punter Carter Young proved to be a huge weapon.
All six of Young’s kickoffs were touchbacks, and Delaware Valley didn’t start a drive on Selinsgrove’s side of the 50 until an interception in the third quarter set up the Warriors at the Seals’ 43.
—Todd Hummel
Danville’s Aaron Johnson made a name for himself two seasons ago as a terror with the football in his hands. He averaged 16.7 yards on 64 touches, ranking third on the team with 1,066 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, return yardage) as a sophomore.
Last year, he was the Ironmen’s fourth-leading tackler in addition to again topping 1,000 all-purpose yards.
In Friday’s season-opener against Bloomsburg, Johnson made his presence known in another way: bringing the wood from his defensive back spot.
On the Panthers’ first official offensive snap, Brady Horan took a toss to the right side of the formation. Johnson bolted upfield in a flash and torpedoed the ballcarrier for a 4-yard loss. He continued to deliver big hits throughout, stopping a shovel pass for a gain of 1 late in the first quarter, and leveling a tight end on a pass over the middle in the third.
“It felt pretty nice — get some anger out,” Johnson said with a laugh. He was credited with a team-high seven tackles (five solo). “I like defense. I like hitting people. Never really have, but I’m warming up to it.”
—Scott Dudinskie
While Milton’s offense struggled to get going in Friday night’s opener at South Williamsport — in part because the Black Panthers rarely had the ball — the defense held its own in the heat and humidity.
The Black Panthers forced three turnovers — recovering two fumbles along with Izayah Minium’s interception in the end zone.
Behind a big and physical offensive line, the Mounties ran the ball 50 times, and more than half of them (28) were for 3 yards or fewer. South’s longest run was a 15-yard burst by Amir Kemrer in the third quarter.
Milton ran one offensive play in South Williamsport’s half of the field, and it was an interception by Garrett Coolet.
—William Bowman
In addition to his 140 yards on the ground and two scores, Selinsgrove running back Tucker Teats had a 33-yard catch to set up a 44-yard field attempt by Young, and a 20-yard punt return in the first half.
That prompted the Warriors to kick away from the senior on kickoffs.
So Teats picked up a pancake block on the sideline on a Brett Rice return to open the fourth quarter.
Then later in the game, he got enough of a Delaware Valley gunner on a kickoff to knock him into another defender.
—Todd Hummel