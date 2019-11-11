H.S. football notebook: Southern Columbia's Garcia thrills with negated run

The Daily Item
Gavin Garcia has made many spectacular runs this season, but his favorite didn’t count in Saturday night’s 42-0 win over North Penn-Mansfield in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals.
In the second quarter, Garcia took a handoff from quarterback Ronnie Zsido and looked to be stopped on the left sideline for about a yard gain. He was able to wriggle his leg free and get loose down the left sideline with a stiff arm.
About 10 yards into the run, he got spun around by his facemask, ran backwards, then cut all the way across the field. He broke a tackle near the North Penn-Mansfield 20, and finished a dynamic run to the end zone.
“Usually I just juke a couple of guys, but on this one I used my stiff arm,” Garcia said. “I was so pumped. I even shocked myself when I threw a stiff arm. I’m not really a power runner.”
Garcia’s style can be feast-or-famine, but as a sophomore he’s been much more successful with extending plays than he was as a freshman.
“Last year at times, (they) wouldn’t work out,” Garcia said. “But I never gave up on my style because it worked all through my younger career.
“I was known for making those type of runs.”
There were two fouls that negated the play — the facemask and a helmet-to-helmet call on a Southern Columbia block.
— Todd Hummel
Will to score
Selinsgrove junior Brett Foor picked up a rolling punt at the Jersey Shore 33 during the Seals’ 33-14 loss to the Bulldogs in Friday night’s District 4 Class 4A championship game.
With his team trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, he knew a special teams touchdown could loom large.
It momentarily looked like Jersey Shore would tackle Foor at the 5, but he made a spin move out of the tackle, and dove for the touchdown
It was a perfect time for Foor to score his first career touchdown.
— Todd Hummel
The 1K club
Two players topped 1,000 yards — one in receiving yards and one in rushing yards — during this weekend’s District 4 playoffs.
Warrior Run wide receiver Riley Daubert, who wrapped up his career in a loss to Montoursville in the District 4 Class 3A semifinal on Friday night, finished the season with 45 catches, 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Mount Carmel running back Shade Weidner topped the 1,000-yard mark as well in the team’s win over Troy in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals Saturday. Weidner now has 1,020 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
The Red Tornadoes (10-2) travel to Southern Columbia (12-0) in the District 4 Class 2A championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
— Todd Hummel