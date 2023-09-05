High School

pennlive.com rankings

CLASS 6A

Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous

1.`St. Joseph’s Prep (12)`1-1`1

2.`Pittsburgh C.C. (7)`2-0`2

3.`North Allegheny (7)`2-0`3

4.`Parkland (11)`2-0`4

5.`Harrisburg (3)`2-0`5

6.`Central Bucks West (1)`2-0`6

7.`Nazareth (11)`2-0`8

8.`Coatesville`(1)`2-0`9

9.`Central York (3)`2-0`NR

10.`Downingtown East (1)`2-0`NR

Teams to watch: Garnet Valley (1) 1-1, La Salle College HS (12) 1-1, Manheim Township (3) 2-0, Mount Lebanon (7) 2-0, State College (6) 1-1.

CLASS 5A

Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous

1.`Imhotep Charter (12)`2-0`1

2.`Pine-Richland (7)`1-1`2

3.`West Chester Rustin (1)`1-0`3

4.`Roman Catholic (12)`2-0`4

5.`Penn Hills (7)`2-0`5

6.`Cathedral Prep (10)`1-1`6

7.`Strath Haven (1)`2-0`7

8.`Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)`2-0`NR

9.`Exeter Township (3)`2-0`NR

10.`Peters Township (7)`2-0`NR

Teams to watch: Bethel Park (7) 1-1, Cocalico (3) 1-1, Southern Lehigh (11) 2-0, Upper Dublin (1) 1-1, Whitehall (11) 1-1.

CLASS 4A

Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous

1.`Bishop McDevitt (3)`2-0`1

2.`Aliquippa (7)`1-0`2

3.`Thomas Jefferson (7)`2-0`3

4.`Manheim Central (3)`2-0`4

5.`Pope John Paul II (1)`2-0`5

6.`Allentown C.C. (11)`2-0`6

7.`McKeesport (7)`2-0`7

8.`Bonner-Prendergast`(12)`1-0`8

9.`Jersey Shore (4)`2-0`9

10.`Selinsgrove (4)`2-0`10

Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 1-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-0, Central Valley (7) 1-1, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 2-0, Twin Valley (3) 2-0.

CLASS 3A

Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous

1.`Belle Vernon (7)`1-0`1

2.`Wyomissing (3)`2-0`2

3.`Loyalsock (4)`2-0`3

4.`Avonworth (7)`2-0`6

5.`Neumann-Goretti (12)`0-1`7

6.`Scranton Prep (2)`2-0`8

7.`North Schuylkill (11)`1-1`4

8.`Danville (4)`2-0`10

9.`West Perry (3)`2-0`9

10.`Central (6)`2-0`NR

Teams to watch: Berks Catholic (3) 1-1, Elizabeth-Forward (7) 2-0, Grove City (10) 1-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 2-0, Oil City (10) 2-0.

CLASS 2A

Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous

1.`Southern Columbia (4)`2-0`1

2.`Farrell (10)`2-0`2

3.`Trinity (3)`2-0`5

4.`Westinghouse (8)`1-0`6

5.`Steel Valley (7)`1-0`7

6.`Richland (6)`2-0`8

7.`Mount Carmel (4)`1-1`NR

8.`Central Clarion (9)`2-0`9

9.`Bald Eagle Area (6)`2-0`NR

10.`Williams Valley (11)`2-0`NR

Teams to watch: Beaver Falls (7) 1-1, Dunmore (2) 1-1, Executive Education (11) 1-1, Imani Christian (7) 1-1, Troy (4) 2-0, Washington (7) 2-0.

CLASS A

Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous

1.`Steelton-Highspire (3)`2-0`1

2.`Bishop Canevin (7)`1-0`2

3.`Canton (4)`2-0`3

4.`Northern Bedford (5)`2-0`4

5.`Union Area (7)`2-0`5

6.`Lackawanna Trail (2)`2-0`6

7.`Brockway (9)`2-0`8

8.`Windber (5)`2-0`NR

9.`Minersville (11)`2-0`10

10.`Redbank Valley (9)`2-0`NR

Teams to watch: Greensburg C.C. (7) 1-1, Lakeview (10) 2-0, Muncy (4) 1-1, Portage (6) 2-0, Rochester (7) 1-0.

