CLASS 6A
Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous
1.`St. Joseph’s Prep (12)`1-1`1
2.`Pittsburgh C.C. (7)`2-0`2
3.`North Allegheny (7)`2-0`3
4.`Parkland (11)`2-0`4
5.`Harrisburg (3)`2-0`5
6.`Central Bucks West (1)`2-0`6
7.`Nazareth (11)`2-0`8
8.`Coatesville`(1)`2-0`9
9.`Central York (3)`2-0`NR
10.`Downingtown East (1)`2-0`NR
Teams to watch: Garnet Valley (1) 1-1, La Salle College HS (12) 1-1, Manheim Township (3) 2-0, Mount Lebanon (7) 2-0, State College (6) 1-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous
1.`Imhotep Charter (12)`2-0`1
2.`Pine-Richland (7)`1-1`2
3.`West Chester Rustin (1)`1-0`3
4.`Roman Catholic (12)`2-0`4
5.`Penn Hills (7)`2-0`5
6.`Cathedral Prep (10)`1-1`6
7.`Strath Haven (1)`2-0`7
8.`Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)`2-0`NR
9.`Exeter Township (3)`2-0`NR
10.`Peters Township (7)`2-0`NR
Teams to watch: Bethel Park (7) 1-1, Cocalico (3) 1-1, Southern Lehigh (11) 2-0, Upper Dublin (1) 1-1, Whitehall (11) 1-1.
CLASS 4A
Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous
1.`Bishop McDevitt (3)`2-0`1
2.`Aliquippa (7)`1-0`2
3.`Thomas Jefferson (7)`2-0`3
4.`Manheim Central (3)`2-0`4
5.`Pope John Paul II (1)`2-0`5
6.`Allentown C.C. (11)`2-0`6
7.`McKeesport (7)`2-0`7
8.`Bonner-Prendergast`(12)`1-0`8
9.`Jersey Shore (4)`2-0`9
10.`Selinsgrove (4)`2-0`10
Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 1-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-0, Central Valley (7) 1-1, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 2-0, Twin Valley (3) 2-0.
CLASS 3A
Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous
1.`Belle Vernon (7)`1-0`1
2.`Wyomissing (3)`2-0`2
3.`Loyalsock (4)`2-0`3
4.`Avonworth (7)`2-0`6
5.`Neumann-Goretti (12)`0-1`7
6.`Scranton Prep (2)`2-0`8
7.`North Schuylkill (11)`1-1`4
8.`Danville (4)`2-0`10
9.`West Perry (3)`2-0`9
10.`Central (6)`2-0`NR
Teams to watch: Berks Catholic (3) 1-1, Elizabeth-Forward (7) 2-0, Grove City (10) 1-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 2-0, Oil City (10) 2-0.
CLASS 2A
Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous
1.`Southern Columbia (4)`2-0`1
2.`Farrell (10)`2-0`2
3.`Trinity (3)`2-0`5
4.`Westinghouse (8)`1-0`6
5.`Steel Valley (7)`1-0`7
6.`Richland (6)`2-0`8
7.`Mount Carmel (4)`1-1`NR
8.`Central Clarion (9)`2-0`9
9.`Bald Eagle Area (6)`2-0`NR
10.`Williams Valley (11)`2-0`NR
Teams to watch: Beaver Falls (7) 1-1, Dunmore (2) 1-1, Executive Education (11) 1-1, Imani Christian (7) 1-1, Troy (4) 2-0, Washington (7) 2-0.
CLASS A
Rank`Team (District)`Record`Previous
1.`Steelton-Highspire (3)`2-0`1
2.`Bishop Canevin (7)`1-0`2
3.`Canton (4)`2-0`3
4.`Northern Bedford (5)`2-0`4
5.`Union Area (7)`2-0`5
6.`Lackawanna Trail (2)`2-0`6
7.`Brockway (9)`2-0`8
8.`Windber (5)`2-0`NR
9.`Minersville (11)`2-0`10
10.`Redbank Valley (9)`2-0`NR
Teams to watch: Greensburg C.C. (7) 1-1, Lakeview (10) 2-0, Muncy (4) 1-1, Portage (6) 2-0, Rochester (7) 1-0.