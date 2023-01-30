High school
Standings
(Through Saturday)
Heartland Athletic Conference
Division I
Team (overall) W L
Central Mountain (6-0) 5 0
Shikellamy (13-2) 4 1
Selinsgrove (11-5) 3 2
Williamsport (4-3) 2 3
Milton (10-9) 1 5
Jersey Shore (7-11) 0 5
Division II
Team (overall) W L
Montoursville (16-4) 6 0
Lewisburg (11-3) 4 1
Danville (7-3) 2 2
Midd-West (8-4) 2 3
Central Columbia (5-9) 2 4
Mifflinburg (2-13) 1 3
Shamokin (1-12) 1 5
Division III (Final)
Team (overall) W L
Warrior Run (16-1 5 0
So. Columbia (12-5) 4 1
Hughesville (8-5); 3 2
Mount Carmel (8-9) 2 3
Loyalsock (5-13) 1 4
Bloomsburg (3-17) 0 5
Tri-Valley League (Final)
Team (overall) W L
Juniata (12-6) 5 0
Newport (8-9) 4 1
Line Mountain (8-8) 3 2
Upper Dauphin (17-6) 2 3
Susquenita (7-8) 1 4
Halifax (0-14) 0 5