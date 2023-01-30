High school

Standings

(Through Saturday)

Heartland Athletic Conference

Division I

Team (overall) W L

Central Mountain (6-0) 5 0

Shikellamy (13-2) 4 1

Selinsgrove (11-5) 3 2

Williamsport (4-3) 2 3

Milton (10-9) 1 5

Jersey Shore (7-11) 0 5

Division II

Team (overall) W L

Montoursville (16-4) 6 0

Lewisburg (11-3) 4 1

Danville (7-3) 2 2

Midd-West (8-4) 2 3

Central Columbia (5-9) 2 4

Mifflinburg (2-13) 1 3

Shamokin (1-12) 1 5

Division III (Final)

Team (overall) W L

Warrior Run (16-1 5 0

So. Columbia (12-5) 4 1

Hughesville (8-5); 3 2

Mount Carmel (8-9) 2 3

Loyalsock (5-13) 1 4

Bloomsburg (3-17) 0 5

Tri-Valley League (Final)

Team (overall) W L

Juniata (12-6) 5 0

Newport (8-9) 4 1

Line Mountain (8-8) 3 2

Upper Dauphin (17-6) 2 3

Susquenita (7-8) 1 4

Halifax (0-14) 0 5

