Wrestling

High school

Standings

Final

Heartland Athletic Conference

Division I 

Team (overall);W;L

Central Mountain (10-2);5;0

Shikellamy (18-4);4;1

Selinsgrove (12-6);3;2

Williamsport (5-4);2;3

Milton (11-10);1;4

Jersey Shore (8-14);0;5

Division II

Team (overall);W;L

Montoursville (20-6);6;0

Danville (10-4);4;2

Lewisburg (12-7);4;2

Midd-West (9-4);3;3

Central Columbia (5-10);2;4

Mifflinburg (2-16);1;5

Shamokin (1-15);1;5

Division III

Team (overall);W;L

Warrior Run (20-3);5;0

So. Columbia (13-7);4;1

Hughesville (9-6);3;2

Mount Carmel (9-10);2;3

Loyalsock (9-14);1;4

Bloomsburg (3-17);0;5

Tri-Valley League

Team (overall);W;L

Juniata (13-7);5;0

Newport (8-10);4;1

Line Mountain (8-10);3;2

Upper Dauphin (19-8);2;3

Susquenita (7-8);1;4

Halifax (0-16);0;5

