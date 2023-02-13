Wrestling
High school
Standings
Final
Heartland Athletic Conference
Division I
Team (overall);W;L
Central Mountain (10-2);5;0
Shikellamy (18-4);4;1
Selinsgrove (12-6);3;2
Williamsport (5-4);2;3
Milton (11-10);1;4
Jersey Shore (8-14);0;5
Division II
Team (overall);W;L
Montoursville (20-6);6;0
Danville (10-4);4;2
Lewisburg (12-7);4;2
Midd-West (9-4);3;3
Central Columbia (5-10);2;4
Mifflinburg (2-16);1;5
Shamokin (1-15);1;5
Division III
Team (overall);W;L
Warrior Run (20-3);5;0
So. Columbia (13-7);4;1
Hughesville (9-6);3;2
Mount Carmel (9-10);2;3
Loyalsock (9-14);1;4
Bloomsburg (3-17);0;5
Tri-Valley League
Team (overall);W;L
Juniata (13-7);5;0
Newport (8-10);4;1
Line Mountain (8-10);3;2
Upper Dauphin (19-8);2;3
Susquenita (7-8);1;4
Halifax (0-16);0;5