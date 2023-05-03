The Associated Press
DETROIT — Eric Haase homered in both games of a doubleheader, driving in six runs, and the Detroit Tigers tagged Max Scherzer in his return from a suspension to sweep the New York Mets with an 8-1 victory Wednesday night.
Haase had five RBIs in the first game, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning of a 6-5 comeback win, and then added one of Detroit’s two homers off Scherzer in the nightcap.
The slumping Mets have lost eight of 10. They were playing their second doubleheader in three days after getting rained out three times in the previous four days.
In the second game, Scherzer struggled against his former team. Detroit scored twice in the first inning, Haase homered in the second and Matt Vierling hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
Scherzer (2-2) allowed six runs and eight hits in 31/3 innings. He was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on April 20 after getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand during his April 19 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Michael Lorenzen (1-1) allowed one run in seven innings to get his first win with Detroit, which is 2-14 against the AL East and 10-3 against the rest of baseball.
The Tigers trailed the first game 5-4 in the eighth, but Vierling singled with one out and Adam Ottavino (0-2) hit Javier Baez with a pitch. Riley Greene grounded to first for the second out, but Haase hit a two-run single to right-center.
Tyler Alexander (1-0) got the win by retiring the last batter in the eighth. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Giants 4, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Wilmer Flores homered and Joey Bart and Austin Slater had two hits each to lead San Francisco.
Slater drove in a run to put the Giants up in a two-run sixth, and an RBI double by Bart extended the lead to 3-0 in the seventh.
Alex Bregman got Houston within a run with a two-run home run in the eighth before Flores added some insurance for the Giants with a solo shot in the ninth.
San Francisco starter Logan Webb (2-5) yielded five hits and two runs in 72/3 innings, and Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
Houston’s Framber Valdez (2-4) allowed five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Rays 8, Pirates 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan became baseball’s first six-game winner and Tampa Bay routed Pittsburgh.
McClanahan (6-0) gave up one run on five hits over six innings, striking out nine and lowering his ERA to 2.03. Josh Lowe and Wander Franco homered off Pittsburgh relievers as the Rays improved to 25-6.
Since 1961, only the World Series-winning 1984 Detroit Tigers (26-5) had more wins through 31 games. Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 207-94. The Rays lead the majors with 64 home runs.
Andrew McCutchen homered for the Pirates (20-11), who have their first three-game losing streak of the season.
Yandy Díaz got the first Rays hit off Mitch Keller (3-1) with two outs in a three-run third with a single and later scored when shortstop Rodolfo Castro was charged with an error after misplaying Harold Ramírez’s grounder. Brandon Lowe made it 3-1 with a two-run double. McCutchen had hit a solo homer in the top of the third.
Diamondbacks 12, Rangers 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put Arizona ahead to stay.
Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1 with his three-run homer in the third, added a solo shot in the fifth that chased Texas starter Andrew Heaney and walked on four pitches from Jose Leclerc in the seventh that drove in the run that snapped a 7-7 tie.
Each team hit four homers on the mostly sunny, 79-degee day with the roof open.
Ketel Marte and Emmanuel Rivera also homered for Arizona, which matched its season high for runs. Walker matched his career-best with five RBIs in his sixth career multihomer game.
Josh Jung hit two homers for the Rangers, who had a four-game win streak snapped. Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras also went deep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 4, Guardians 3, 10 innings
NEW YORK — Willie Calhoun hit a tying single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Jose Trevino came through with a game-ending single in the 10th, lifting New York to a win in a game it had two more players get hurt.
Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader, back from the injured list just a day earlier, left after a ninth-inning collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza limped off after hurting an ankle as a pinch runner.
Calhoun and Jake Bauers homered in the fifth off Shane Bieber as the Yankees erased an early 2-0 deficit.
Pinch-hitter Oscar Gonzalez had an RBI single in the top of the ninth to put Cleveland ahead 3-2, but Calhoun’s singe in the bottom half of the inning tied the score.
Albert Abreu (1-0) got Josh Naylor to ground into an inning-ending double play in the 10th to get the win.
With the automatic runner on second, Trevor Stephan (1-1) walked Bauers leading off the bottom of the 10th and Kiner-Falefa sacrificed. Trevino then blooped a single to center over the drawn-in infield, boosting the Yankees to 17-15.
White Sox 6, Twins 4
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the seventh inning to lead Chicago to its third straight victory.
Luis Robert Jr. homered as the White Sox secured their first series win of the season. Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits, and Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his first save of the season.
Carlos Correa had two RBIs for Minnesota, and Nick Gordon homered for the second straight day.
Jiménez drove in Andrew Benintendi with his single to left against Griffin Jax (1-3). The White Sox added an insurance run in the eighth when pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored from second on Elvis Andrus’ grounder to second.
Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 3
BOSTON — Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and Boston won its fifth straight.
Nick Pivetta (2-2) went six innings and gave up three runs, including solo home runs by Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — whose shot in the third cleared the Green Monster and left Fenway Park.
Alek Manoah (1-2) allowed five runs, two earned, and eight hits in five innings for Toronto.
Manoah held Boston hitless until there were two outs in the third, but encountered a rough stretch after getting hit in his right calf by a sharp line drive off the bat of Rafael Devers with one out in the fourth. Devers took second when catcher Alejandro Kirk fielded the carom and threw the ball into right field. Devers advanced to third when Manoah’s pick-off attempt sailed into center and scored on Jarren Duran’s double. Casas’ single tied the game at 2.
Toronto took the lead in the fifth when Kevin Kiermaier led off with a double, took third on George Springer’s sacrifice fly and scored on a balk by Pivetta. But the Red Sox went ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the inning by scoring three unearned runs off Manoah with two outs, including a two-run single by Valdez.
Royals 6, Orioles 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke won for the first time since last August and Kansas City snapped a 10-game home losing streak.
Greinke (1-4) won for the first time in 14 starts, allowing just three singles in five innings and striking out three. He threw only 44 pitches — his fewest in a start since tossing 43 for Arizona at Boston on Aug. 14, 2016.
The Royals won their second home game of the season to improve to 2-13 at Kauffman Stadium.
Pasquantino homered into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a fourth-inning lead in a game that lasted just 1 hour, 59 minutes. He doubled in another run in the sixth to put the Royals up 2-0.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Dodgers 10, Phillies 6
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and Los Angeles rallied from an early five-run deficit for a season-high sixth straight win.
Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run second inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.
Los Angeles swept the three-game series, outscoring the defending NL champions 36-11 and reaching double digits in every game.
Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead with a two-run single in the eighth, but Philadelphia tied it in the ninth. Harper singled, Nick Castellanos walked and Bryson Stott delivered an RBI single against Brusdar Graterol (1-1).
Chris Taylor singled leading off the bottom half against former Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel (1-1) and stole second. Mookie Betts struck out before Freddie Freeman was walked intentionally. Will Smith drew a walk that loaded the bases, and Muncy launched the next pitch into the right-field seats for his major league-leading 12th home run.
Padres 7, Reds 1
SAN DIEGO — Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBIs, and Juan Soto hit a three-run double to make up for a baserunning blunder that cost Xander Bogaerts a club-record on-base streak as San Diego beat Cincinnati.
Seth Lugo (3-2) pitched six strong innings for the Padres, who have won seven of 10 heading into a home weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting since the Padres eliminated the 111-win Dodgers in four games in the NL Division Series to reach their first NL Championship Series in 24 years.
The 29-year-old Sullivan, catching a day game after a night game, hit a two-run double down the right field line with one out in the second and then drove a two-run homer to right with two outs in the fourth. His two-run double, off Luis Cessa (1-4), snapped the Padres’ 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position.