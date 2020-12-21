The Daily Item
The Heartland Athletic Conference football coaches selected an all-league team for each of three divisions, and the respective champions — Jersey Shore, Montoursville and Southern Columbia — dominated the first teams.
Jersey Shore had 14 selections on the Division I first team; Montoursville had 10 honorees in Division II; and the state champion Tigers had 13 selections in Division III.
The Bulldogs didn’t lose this season until the PIAA Class 4A championship game. The coaches selected Brandon Weary at quarterback; Cam Allison at running back and kicker; Lee Springman and Joe Lorson on the offensive line; Cayden Hess at wide receiver and defensive back; Owen Anderson at athlete, punter and defensive back; Kooper Peacock at defensive back; Dalton Dugan and Quincy Myers at defensive end; Colin Samar at defensive tackle; and Hayden Packer at linebacker.
Jersey Shore’s Tom Gravish was HAC-I coach of the year.
Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Central Mountain each had four selections to the HAC-I first team. All of Selinsgrove’s selections came on the defensive side of the ball.
The Seals had just two games this season in which the defense allowed more than one touchdown: a 33-0 loss to Jersey Shore in the regular season, and in the 15-0 loss to Shamokin in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
Despite missing most of the year with a knee injury, the three games Nate Schon played in got the Iowa State wrestling recruit a first-team selection. Schon had eight tackles for loss in three games.
Ryan Aument was selected at inside linebacker. He was second on the Seals in tackles with 83 (10.4 tackles per game) and 12 tackles for a loss. His brother, Nate, was selected in the defensive backfield. Nate Aument had one interception and 27 tackles for the Seals.
Brandon Hile was the Seals’ other first-team selection. Hile led Selinsgrove with five sacks from his outside linebacker position. He finished the season with 71 tackles, and also blocked two punts for the Seals.
All of Shamokin’s selections came on offense. Hunter Roadarmel was honored on the offensive line. Micah Miller caught two touchdowns as the first-team tight end. Madden led the Indians in rushing, finishing the season with 811 yards and seven touchdowns.
Billy Delbaugh earned a first-team selection at wide receiver. Delbaugh, in his first year of starting at receiver, had 23 catches for 553 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
HAC-II
In Division II, Montoursville went undefeated in the regular season to claim the divisional title. Danville topped the Warriors in the District 4 Class 3A championship game.
Warriors offensive lineman Hunter Hanna and running back Rocco Pulizzi were recognized on the offensive end, while defensive tackle Gavin Livermore, inside linebacker C.J Signor and defensive end Zach Schmalofer received honors on the defensive side.
Dylan Bennett (tight end, outside linebacker and overall athlete) and Dillon Young (wide receiver, defensive back and kicker) were honored multiple times by the coaches.
Danville had eight first-teamers. Senior lineman Brady Hill was honored on both sides of the ball. He helped block for one of the top offenses in District 4, and had 41 tackles as a defensive end, including 13 for loss. He caused two fumbles, and recovered two fumbles.
Quarterback K.J. Riley led the Ironmen to the best season in school history, advancing to the Class 3A semifinals. He threw for 2,415 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Ironmen with 354 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Riley finished his career as Danville’s all-time leading passer with 7,397 yards with 81 touchdown passes.
His two favorite targets — Carson Persing and Jagger Dressler — were also honored.
Persing had 61 catches for 1,225 yards with 22 touchdowns. Persing has 106 catches for 1,986 yards and 22 touchdowns in just two seasons.
Dressler, in his first season as a wide receiver, caught 40 passes for 629 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Mason Raup and Ian Persing were selected at linebacker for Danville. Raup led the Ironmen with 123 tackles, including 26 for loss, with two sacks and two blocked punts. Raup had a school-record 19 tackles in the district semifinal win over Athens.
Ian Persing did a little bit of everything on defense for the Ironmen. He tied for the team lead in passes defended (7), ranked third on the team in tackles (62), second in tackles for a loss (14) and second on the team in interceptions (3). Ian Persing had two sacks this season.
Zach Gordon rounded out the honorees for Danville as a defensive back. Gordon led the Ironmen with four interceptions and added 53 tackles.
Mifflinburg and Lewisburg had three honorees on the HAC-II first teams. Senior Cade Dressler picked up first-team recognition on the offensive line and as a defensive end for the Wildcats. Sophomore center Emmanuel Ulrich earned first-team honors for the Wildcats.
Another sophomore — Garrik Feldmann — earned first-team honors for the Green Dragons on the offensive line.
Cam Michaels earned first-team honors at cornerback with 56 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. Jack Landis picked up first-team punter honors. Landis averaged 45.7 yards per kick with a season-long of 58 yards.
The final local honoree on the first team was Midd-West’s Hunter Wolfley. He had 163 carries for 1,332 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while adding 14 catches for 253 yards and three TDs. Wolfley set a District 4 record with 450 yards against Mifflinburg.
Danville’s Mike Brennan was named HAC-II coach of the year in his first season.
HAC-III
Southern Columbia led the way in Division III with 13 honorees. Two offensive linemen — Derek Wertman and Jaxson Purcell — were honored, along with tight end Colin Sharrow.
The Tigers also had two running backs on the first team. Gavin Garcia finished with 1,921 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. He scored 35 total touchdowns, adding two receiving, one punt return, one kickoff return and one interception return.
Wes Barnes, in his first season as a fullback, also earned first-team honors for the Tigers. Barnes averaged more than 10 yards per carry and had 11 rushing touchdowns.
The dominant Southern Columbia defense earned nine spots. Three of the first team’s four defensive backs — Jake Davis, Nick Zeigler and Ian Yoder — were Tigers. Braden Heim at defensive tackle and Derek Berlitz at defense end were the linemen honored.
Three of the four linebackers named to the team were Tigers as well — all of whom were first-year starters. Wade Kerstetter and freshman Garrett Garcia were honored as inside linebackers, and Logan Potter at outside linebacker.
Jim Roth, who became the state’s all-time win leader, was the coach of the year.