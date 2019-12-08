Danville dominated Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference last season, but a more wide-open race is expected this season.
The Ironmen lost two 1,000-point scorers (Peyton Riley and Shane Kozick), its point guard (Coleman Cush) and a 6-foot-7 center (Dyson Harward), who set the Lycoming College single-game record for blocks earlier this month.
“Green,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “We’re going to be real green.”
However, the Ironmen certainly can’t be counted out in 2019.
Danville’s lone returning starter — senior Mavin James — has every chance to be one of the top two-way players in District 4.
“Right now, we are trying to get Mavin to let the game come to him. He has to learn that,” Smith said. “Once he learns that, he’s going to be one of the premier players in the league.”
K.J. Riley and Jagger Dressler, both contributors off the bench last season, will take over in the backcourt for the Ironmen, while Harward’s brother — Dante — will play a larger role as well.
Shamokin, Mifflinburg and Jersey Shore each believe they have enough to compete with the Ironmen this season.
The Indians, who lost three times to Danville last year, including the District 4 Class 4A championship game, must replace leading scorer Collin Bowers, but Mason Filarski and Joey Masser both averaged double figures, and despite being undersized, Masser and fellow senior Matt Schicchitano are the top returning rebounding duo in the league.
“I think we have a really good nucleus back. We have some young kids that have really put in the work and are champing at the bit to get out there,” Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman said. “We went nine or 10 deep in both of our scrimmage and were very competitive.”
If James doesn’t win player of the year, Isaiah Valentine at Mifflinburg might. The junior guard keyed a run at the end of last season that saw Mifflinburg win nine of its final 10 games before falling to Danville in the district semifinals and to Montoursville in the district third-place game.
“I think we have good overall quickness and athletiscism,” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. “Isaiah has a chance to be the best player on the floor a lot of times (this season). He’s got a real knack for scoring.”
Roupp thinks the division will be tight all season with plenty of parity.
“I think night-in and night-out in this league there will be a lot of close games and some great battles,” Roupp said. “I think we have a lot of parity, and the league champion is going to be a one that figures out a way to win those close games.”
The coaches say the parity is going to come from the improvement at the bottom of the division. Selinsgrove and Shikellamy combined for just nine wins last year, and both appear to be improved.
The Braves have the biggest hole to fill among those two teams. Darell Lyles averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds last season for the Braves.
“We have to figure out where we are going to get 14 rebounds per game,” Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. “Not one player is going to replace that.”
One big advantage for Shikellamy this season is nine of their players got plenty of action last season.
“We had a really good summer and competed against some really good teams,” Zeigler said. “We just have to transfer that over to the season.”
The Seals will be under the direction of first-year coach Ethan Hummel, an assistant last season at Lewisburg and a former junior high coach in the Selinsgrove program.
The Seals don’t have a lot of size this season, but Hummel expects his team to pretty deep.
“We are going to be guard-oriented, but I think we’ll be able to space people out and make ourselves tough to cover at all five positions,” Hummel said. “I’d like to have some controlled chaos. We want to get up-and-down the floor, but we want it to very organized.”