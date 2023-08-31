Many teams representing the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I are coming off successful 2022 campaigns, and there’s no reason to think those same squads shouldn’t have high aspirations heading into 2023.
To recap the 2022 season for the HAC-I, three teams, Lewisburg, Danville and Selinsgrove, qualified for the state playoffs, and seven out of the nine teams in the conference had at least eight wins.
Lewisburg, the team that made the deepest run into the state tournament, is coming off a season in which it finished with a record of 21-2-1. The Green Dragons’ season ended in the Class 2A state semifinals, where they lost in penalty kicks to eventual state-champion Northwestern Lehigh. Lewisburg defeated Dunmore and Conwell-Egan Catholic in the first two rounds before being knocked out in the semifinals.
The Green Dragons, who are seeking their fifth consecutive District 4 title, will have to replace Alfred Romano, who led the team with 25 goals and 17 assists for a total of 67 points.
Despite losing Romano, the Green Dragons have plenty of experience returning from their state tournament run. They return scoring-threat Viktor Permyashkin, who recorded 12 goals and eight assists as a freshman last season.
In terms of senior leadership, coach Ben Kettewell expects Noah Pawling, Paul Permyashkin and Eddie Monaco to step up this season. Kettewell also expects big things from some of his underclassmen including Alex Gilmore, Cohen Hoover and Isaac Ayres.
“Our expectation is to play our best soccer at the end of the season,” Kettewell said.
Danville, which lost to Lewisburg in the district final, is also coming off an appearance in the state tournament. The Ironmen, which earned a 15-6 record last season, were knocked out in the first round by Fleetwood to end their season.
Coming off back-to-back state tournament appearances, Danville coach Brian Dressler has high expectations for 2023.
“I think to continue where we left off the last couple of years,” said Dressler on this year’s expectations. “I mean two years ago we had a district title, last year a district runner up, I think continue building on that. We expect to be knocking on that door again this year.”
Like Lewisburg, Danville is also returning some key contributors from its state playoff team. Striker Daniel Hartzell, who led the Ironmen with 19 goals last season, will be back for his senior season. Junior Nicholas Hand should also find the back of the net for the Ironmen after recording 11 goals a year ago. Seniors Carter Heath and Gavin Fry will be relied upon to anchor the defensive midfield.
The Ironmen will call on sophomore Colin Sauers to take over between the posts. Sauers is replacing Daily Item All-Star Evan Haas, who recorded 10 shutouts with a .90 save percentage and a 0.929 goals against average.
Despite playing behind Haas last season, Sauers still got some reps at goalie. In six games, Sauers saved 11 shots while not allowing any goals to get past him.
“He has experience,” Dressler said. “He is young, so there’s gonna be some growing pains, but I think the kids have a lot of confidence in him.”
Milton is also coming off a double-digit win season in which it compiled a 12-7 record. The Black Panthers reached the District 4 Class 2A playoffs last season, but lost 4-2 to Warrior Run in the first round.
This season, there will be a bit of a change for the Black Panthers as Eric Yoder and Brett Ballo will be splitting head coaching duties. Yoder is entering his eighth season as coach.
“We have worked well together and always split many of the coaching tasks anyway, so this year we made it official,” Yoder said. “We both run businesses and are extremely busy when we are not coaching. We are both passionate about this team and building this program and that requires an incredible amount of time and effort.”
The Black Panthers will mainly count on the team’s four seniors, Ethan Rhodes, Ethan Hamilton, Evan Yoder and Dominic Ballo, to lead the team this year. Yoder found the back of the 21 times to lead the team last year. Rhodes also landed in the double digits with 10 goals, which was second-best on the team. Ballo passed for a team-best 18 assists.
Milton also has stability in front of the net with junior goalkeeper Jonah Strobel returning. Strobel, a reigning Daily Item All-Star, made 107 saves in 19 games and earned four clean sheets as sophomore last season.
“We are returning eight starters from last year and the majority of the starters this year will be experienced players,” Eric Yoder said. “Our first goal is always to make the district playoffs and then competing for the district championship is the next step for this program.”
Shikellamy is looking to improve upon a 9-9-1 mark from last season. The Braves made the district playoffs, but lost to fellow HAC-I squad Jersey Shore in the first round.
The Braves are returning two of their top scorers from last season. Leading-scorer Ryan Williams is back for his senior season after finding the back of the net 17 times last year. Junior Cole Lynch, who was third on the team with 10 goals, is also coming back. Senior Bailey Hallman is also returning and should lead the Braves’ defense again.
“Along with our senior class, the junior class is going to have to make great contributions to make the team successful, especially in the midfield,” said Shikellamy coach Jon Steese.
Shamokin is starting from scratch with a new head coach following a 1-17 season. Former assistant RJ Henz is taking the head-coaching reigns, replacing Jon Grybos.
The Indians have an overall young team and will have to replace top-scorer Jayden McKeen, who earned 12 goals last season. Seniors Jacob Erdman, Jace Sipe and Carter Kurtz will look to make up for McKeen’s offensive production. Among the underclassmen, Henz expects sophomore central midfielder Landen Brown and freshman forward Colin Steinhart to make leaps this year.
“Our team this year is very young and consists of mainly underclassman with a few key seniors,” Henz said. “I’m expecting us to be a competitive team that will be doing a lot of developing as the season rolls on. We expect to see some young guys really step their game up and impact some matches.”
Williamsport and Central Mountain round out the HAC-I.